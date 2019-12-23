Life Science Analytics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025: Exclusive Report by Infinium Global Research

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2019 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a trending report on the "Life Science Analytics Market (Type - Predictive, Prescriptive, and Descriptive; Component - Software, and Service; Application - Sales and Marketing, Compliance, Supply Chain Management, Pharmacovigilance, and Research and Development; End-user - Medical Device Companies, Laboratory and Pharmaceutical Companies, and Biomedical Companies): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global life science analytics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



According to the IGR research analysts, the increasing use of sensors and mobile devices in life sciences organizations and pharmaceuticals contribute to the growth of the life science analytics market. mHealth sensors are used in the practice of medicine and public health supported by mobile devices. mHealth sensors are useful for the patients to get monitored with the health data and physiological data without visiting the doctor and can access from the devices from home. mHealth sensors are emerging in the current modern technology, and this may be getting a boom in the near future.



Predictive Analytics Gaining Popularity in the Healthcare Financing System



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the global life science analytics market, focuses on the market opportunities along with the trends driving the market. It provides the market segmentation by type (predictive, prescriptive, and descriptive) by component (software and service) by application (sales and marketing, compliance, supply chain management, pharmacovigilance, research, and development) by end-user (medical device companies, laboratory and pharmaceutical companies, and biomedical companies) and by region. Advanced methods such as predictive analytics are widely used in healthcare financing systems primarily to avoid fraud in payments.



North America is Anticipated to Have the Largest Share in the Global Life Science Analytics Market During the Forecast Period



Based on geography, the global life science analytics market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to have the largest share in the global life science analytics market. The rising technological advancement in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors in North America drives the growth of the life science analytics market in North America. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow in the global life science analytics market with a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing investments in the life science industry in countries like India, China contributes to the growth of the life science analytics market in Asia-Pacific. Europe is showing growth in the global life science analytics market.



Major Market Players in the Global Life Science Analytics Market



The key players featured in the report are International Business Machines Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Oracle Corporation, TAKE Solutions Ltd., Accenture PLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, MaxisIT, Inc., Wipro Limited, IQVIA RDS Inc., SCIOInspire Holdings Inc., and other companies.



Report Highlights



The report provides deep insights into the demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the growth in this market. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the life science analytics market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2019-2025. We also have highlighted future trends in the market that will affect the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players.



