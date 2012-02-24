Life Science and Chemical Instrumentation Market (2011 - 2016) (Spectroscopy, Chromatography, DNA Sequencer & Amplifier, Lab Automation, Array, Flow Cytometer, Electrophoresis, Immuno Assay & Others)

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2012 -- Life science and chemical instruments are used extensively in research and development activities, laboratories being one of the major users. Use of life science and chemical instruments for disease diagnosis is on a rise; for example, flow cytometers are used for diagnosis of all four types of leukemia.



Life science and chemical equipment market is growing at a rapid rate due to the continuous requirement of these instruments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Besides, the increase in number of biotechnology firms worldwide, advances in life science research and technology innovations with human genome mapping, and emergence of proteomics have enabled industry growth; as such high-end research projects require quality instruments with high throughput capacity. All these factors are driving the life science and chemical instrumentation market.



The U.S. holds the major share in the life science and chemical instrumentation market across technologies; it is closely followed by Europe. The European market is saturated in most of the technologies, but has a lot of scope of expansion in lab automation segment. The market is driven by high growth from Asian and the LATAM countries, where demand is on a rise due to increased outsourcing activities in the life technology field. Singapore is a major region for life science instruments, as many companies are establishing a manufacturing base in Singapore, due to the tax incentives.



As the market is vast there are many players in the market, the major players in this market include Affymetrix Inc. (U.S.), Illumina Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Roche Diagnostics Inc. (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), GE Healthcare (Sweden), Life Technologies (U.S.), Perkin Elmer (U.S.), Caliper Life Sciences (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Hitachi High-technologies Corporation (Japan), and Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics (Germany).



Scope of the Report



The life science laboratory instrumentation market has been studied by technology and end-users. The Life Science and chemical instrumentation market research report analyzes geography; forecasting revenues, and trends in each of the following submarkets:



Life science and chemical instrumentation market, by technology:



Chromatography

Liquid



- HPLC

- UHPLC



Gas

Others



- Ion chromatography

- LPLC

- Flash

- TLC and chemical sensor



Electrophoresis



- Gel electrophoresis

- Capillary electrophoresis



DNA Sequencers & amplifier

DNA sequencer

DNA amplifier



- Q-PCR

- RT-PCR

- Others



Laboratory automation

Liquid handling market

Micro plate readers

Robotics and others



Spectrometry

Atomic spectroscopy



- Atomic absorption spectroscopy

- X-ray diffraction

- X-Ray fluorescence

- Inductively coupled plasma

- Ark spark

- Elemental analyzers

- ICP-MS



Mass spectrometry



- Tandem LC-MS

- GC/MS

- LC/MS TOF

- MALDI TOF

- Single Quadrupole

- Fourier transform

- Other



Molecular spectroscopy



- NMR

- UV-vis

- Infrared

- Color measurement

- Near infrared

- Raman



Immunoassay

Enzyme immunoassay (EIA)

Fluorescence immunoassay

Chemiluminescence immunoassay

Radioimmunoassay

Nephelometric immunoassay



Micro-Array

DNA array

Protein array

Tissue array

Cell array



Flow cytometry

Cell based

Bead based



Others

Laboratory balances

Incubators

Centrifuge

Fume hoods



Life science and chemical instruments instrumentation market, by end-users:



- Pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceutical companies

- Research laboratories

- Academic institution

- Food and beverages

- Environmental

- Others



Life science and chemical instruments instrumentation market, by geography:



- U.S.

- Europe

- Asia

- ROW



