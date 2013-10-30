Life Science and Chemical Instrumentation Market Poised $45.2 Billion by 2016

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- The “Life Science and Chemical Instrumentation Market (2011 - 2016) (Spectroscopy, Chromatography, DNA Sequencer & Amplifier, Lab Automation, Array, Flow Cytometer, Electrophoresis, Immuno Assay & Others)” analyses and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in regions such as U.S., Europe, Asia, and Rest of the world.



Browse market data tables and in-depth TOC on “Life Science and Chemical Instrumentation Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/life-science-chemical-biotech-instrumentation-market-38.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.



The global life science and instrumentation market was estimated to be $30.2 billion in the year 2011 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2011 to 2016 to reach $45.2 billion. Spectrometry segment has the largest share (33.8%) followed by chromatography (22%) in the year 2011. The spectrometry market is driven by the coupling of mass spectrometry with chromatography techniques, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2011 to 2016.



The major players of Life Science and Chemical Instrumentation Market include Affymetrix Inc. (U.S.), Illumina Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Roche Diagnostics Inc. (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), GE Healthcare (Sweden), Life Technologies (U.S.), Perkin Elmer (U.S.), Caliper Life Sciences (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Hitachi High-technologies Corporation (Japan), and Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics (Germany).



Life Sciences and chemical instruments are used to:



- Develop new diagnostics, vaccines, and treatments to improve health

- Lift agricultural productivity

- Manage the environment through pollution and pest control and the use of organic materials to generate energy

- Assist with industrial innovation



Research and development is an essential part of life science and chemical industry. In the U.S., $25,101 million PPP (Purchasing Power Parity) was spend on the research and development by the biotechnology firms, in 2010. In the year 2008, the total biotechnology companies were 1,452 in the U.S. and increased by 17% to reach 1,699 in the year 2009. In 2008, 20% of pharmaceuticals were of biological origin, there are currently more than 200 biopharmaceutical drugs available in the market for treating 400 indications, and at the same time, 300 biopharmaceuticals are under clinical trials. These are the major factors driving the market.



Scope of the Report



The life science laboratory instrumentation market has been studied by technology, end-users and geography.



Browse Related Reports:



Chromatography Instrumentation Market by Systems [LC (HPLC, UHPLC, FLASH), GC, TLC, SFC, Others (Autosamplers, Detectors, Fraction collectors)], by Consumables (Reverse phase columns, Syringe filters, Vials) & Industry - Global Forecast to 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/chromatography-instrumentation-market-1258.html



Chromatography Reagents Market By Type [Alkylation, Acylation, Solvent, Buffer], Bed Shape [Column, Thin layer], Mobile Phase [HPLC, UHPLC, HILIC, Flash, SFC], Separation Mechanism [Adsorption, Partition, Affinity] & End User - Global Forecasts to 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/chromatography-market-435.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals; including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, telecommunications and IT, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, aerospace & defense.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza

17304 Preston Road

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.mnmblog.org

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets