New Healthcare research report from Current Partnering is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- A review of life science partnering trends and comprehensive directory of deals and alliances announced during Jan to Mar or Q1, 2014.
Using these reports, dealmakers will effectively and efficiently gain insight into the partnering activities of the past quarter of the year. The report series allows you to view all the partnering and alliances deals announced worldwide.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of 2014's dealmaking and business activities.
Chapter 1 provides an overview of the trends in dealmaking during Q1, 2014 covering trends by deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.
Chapter 2 provides a review of the leading deals during Q1, 2014. Deals are listed by headline value and most active companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
Chapter 3 provides a comprehensive directory of all partnering deals announced during 2013. The chapter is organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), therapy area and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report series also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in bigpharma partnering and dealmaking during Q1, 2014.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products during Q1, 2014.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Abbott, Actavis, Allergan, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene, CSL, Daiichi Sankyo, Dainippon Sumitomo, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Endo, Forest, Fresenius, Galderma, Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline, Grifols, Hospira, Johnson & Johnson, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Lundbeck, Menarini, Merck & Co, Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Tanabe, Mylan, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Otsuka, Pfizer, Purdue, Ranbaxy, Roche, Sanofi, Servier, Shionogi, Shire, Stada, Takeda, Teva, UCB view, Valeant, Warner Chilcott
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