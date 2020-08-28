Life Science Recruiting Firm in Germany – A Promising Industry with Plentiful Job Prospects

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2020 -- EPM Scientific are a specialist recruitment firm in the Life Sciences sector, helping clients achieve their goal of securing talented professionals for the positions behind life-saving medicines and devices. Germany has a strong reputation in this sector and holds Europe's largest pharmaceuticals market, the fourth largest in the world. EPM Scientific is at the forefront in recruiting for this fast-paced nationwide industry which spans from Munich and Frankfurt to Berlin, Cologne and Hamburg, years of experience has put the firm at the top end of recruitment specialists for the sector.



Careers within the Life Science industry require ambition, determination and a bright mind but can provide exciting career opportunities for the right people. The jobs available are varied and extensive, from 3D printing to gene sequencing, artificial intelligence and pharmacovigilance. EPM Scientific have a strong network of industry professionals to aid their recruitment processes as well as using the latest in recruitment technology to ensure social distancing is adhered to throughout the application process. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry has potential to increase in growth by 11% this year, a positive report for those hoping to progress in their Life Science careers. Life-saving medicines and technology have become increasingly important in Europe and Germany due to the fast spread of the virus. The advances in cutting edge research, a long production tradition and immediate sector market access are aspects Germany has a significant advantage on.



"During uncertain times, EPM Scientific offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the Life Science sector and help them secure top talent."



The Life Sciences industry can provide vast career opportunities for the brightest minds who are excited by the prospect of an ambitious, career with challenging aspects. EPM Scientific not only has a nationwide network of job opportunities in the industry but access to resources globally to extend their recruitment reach. The firm has over 750 employees worldwide with access to a network of professionals in over 60 countries. EPM Scientific is also part of the Phaidon International group and is the preferred recruitment partner for over 70 companies internationally. With an exclusive network of professionals within the Life Sciences industry to aid the search for rising talent, EPM Scientific can guarantee a wealth of knowledge is used to enhance the recruitment procedure.



EPM Scientific DE can provide permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions in the plentiful career opportunities within the Life Science sectors, these roles include R&D, clinical development, medical communications and biometrics. The firm's aim is to tackle the challenge of talent, to discover, secure and progress the most talented minds so that clients and candidates can have peace of mind as EPM Scientific are experts in providing the top talent to companies int his field. EPM Scientific aim to secure positions for talented professionals and provide support to both employee and employer. This involves building strong, durable teams who can withstand the tumultuous nature of living and working through situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The firm believes in supporting corporations in their bid to improve the culture and outlook of their workplace, for example increasing the number of women in STEM. By providing opportunities for the industry to evolve, more growth will follow with career and medicinal technological development to benefit Germany's pharmaceutical sector.



To find out more information about Life Science Recruiting Firm visit https://www.epmscientific.de.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact EPM Scientific: +49 30 72 62 11 444.



For more information about EPM Scientific services, please go to https://www.epmscientific.de.



About EPM Scientific

EPM Scientific partners with organizations across the fast expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.