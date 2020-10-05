Life Science Recruiting Firm in Germany – The 'World's Pharmacy' Is a Fantastic Place to Be to Enhance Prospects

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2020 -- Founded in 2012, EPM Scientific are the leading specialist recruiters for the life sciences industry in Germany. Their reach spans the country from Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Frankfurt and beyond as their consultants work around the clock to provide expert local knowledge on the industry markets and recruitment processes. The firm give life science corporations peace of mind when it comes to their biggest issue: talent acquisition. Germany currently holds centre stage with Europe's largest pharmaceuticals market and the fourth largest in the world, fondly known as 'world's pharmacy'. The country is an exciting place to be to advance your life science career as industry managers are looking for talented new professionals to push the sector forward.



Job opportunities across the life sciences industry are varied and stimulating. Industry managers are looking for passionate and reliable individuals with sharp minds who are able to provide clarity in areas of chaos through this constantly evolving sector. The areas of career growth are not only pharmacovigilance but also include 3D printing, gene editing and artificial intelligence. The industry is expected to increase by 11% this year as reported by PharmaPhorum, a promising statistic which proves the industry's strong standing even after the COVID-19 pandemic.



"During uncertain times, EPM Scientific offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the life science sector and help them secure top talent."



EPM Scientific offer permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to support the whole product life-cycle from research and development through to market launch and pharmacovigilance. The firm's team of dedicated consultants are based in 11+ offices worldwide, giving them an international reach as well as fantastic local knowledge. The German team are based in Berlin and have an unrivalled grasp on the German life sciences market. Germany benefits significantly from cutting edge research, the country's long production tradition and immediate market access to pharmaceuticals. EPM Scientific have built a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals to connect ambitious individuals with their dream corporation and career. As part of the Phaidon International group, EPM Scientific are the chosen recruitment partner for over 70 world-leading companies globally.



Life sciences managers in Germany are on the search for talented professionals who can be the connecting pieces of the teams in R&D, clinical development, medical communications, biometrics and pharmacovigilance. EPM Scientific work tirelessly to source these individuals in order to partner them with companies who match their moral code and beliefs. The firm's consultants are passionate about recruiting beyond borders and creating unique recruitment plans for each candidate and client as they understand the wide variety of jobs and sectors involved in the life sciences industry in Germany. With the current climate in Germany proving to be able to withstand the disruptions thrown its way over the past year, you can be confident that the epicentre of pharmaceuticals in Europe is the place to be to take the next step in your career with EPM Scientific there for every step of the way.



Roles available currently through EPM Scientific include: lead QA auditor, associate director of extractables and leachables, senior biostatistician, senior validation engineer and quality relationship manager.



