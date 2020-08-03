Life Science Recruiting Firm- Making Key Connections Between Talented Individuals and Forward-Thinking Businesses

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2020 -- The German pharmaceuticals market is substantial in size – the fourth largest in the world and the biggest in Europe. It reaches across the country to major locations nationwide, including Berlin and Frankfurt, as well as Cologne, Hamburg and Munich. EPM Scientific DE specialises in recruiting to this vibrant and fast-moving industry, making key connections between talented individuals and forward-thinking businesses that enables the sector to thrive.



Life Sciences is a central industry, not just economically but also in terms of human progress and development. Particularly in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is now more emphasis than ever on the talent behind life-saving medicines and devices. In Germany, the pharmaceuticals industry is constantly expanding with pre-COVID growth forecast at 11%. Innovation is at the heart of this sector and driving a constant need for new talent and ideas, whether that relates to gene editing, 3D printing, artificial intelligence or developing options to cope with the impact of a global pandemic.



"During uncertain times, EPM Scientific DE offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic". commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific DE. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the Life Science sector and help them secure top talent."



This is a sector that EPM Scientific DE has worked within since 2012. Now a leading specialist recruiter to Life Sciences enterprises, the firm is focused on supporting the industry in tackling key challenges. This includes finding the right people for the right roles and also evolving operationally to enable the impact of current restrictions to be managed. EPM Scientific DE is looking to reimagine the way that hiring is handled so that it is a process that provides peace of mind, both to the specialists working within the sector and also the candidates who are looking to make that next smart move. EPM Scientific DE operates in locations across the country, including major cities such as Munich, Cologne, Hamburg, as well as Berlin and Frankfurt.



In addition to a well-established nationwide presence, EPM Scientific DE is also part of a network that covers 60+ countries globally. Areas of expertise extend across the remit of Life Sciences roles, including opportunities in R&D, clinical development, medical communications and medical affairs. The firm looks to support organisations, not just in terms of finding the best people and building strong and resilient teams but also with respect to culture and outlook, for example when it comes to increasing the number of women of colour in STEM. As a specialist leading recruiter in Life Sciences, EPM Scientific DE is committed to seeing the sector evolve.



To find out more information about Life Science Recruiting Firm visit https://www.epmscientific.de

For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.For all other enquiries please contact EPM Scientific DE: +49 30 72 62 11 444.For more information about EPM Scientific DE services, please go to https://www.epmscientific.de About EPM Scientific DEEPM Scientific DE partners with organisations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.