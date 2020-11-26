Life Science Recruitment Agencies in the US – A Booming Industry Ready to Welcome Talented Individuals

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2020 -- Established in 2012, EPM Scientific have since become the most, well regarded life sciences recruitment agency in the US. Their reach spans 60+ countries globally from Europe, Asia and North America and having built a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals the firm have a levelled perspective on the local and global markets. EPM Scientific have a team of over 750 employees and consultants based in 12+ office locations globally, the firm have invested heavily in the regular training of their consultants to ensure the best-in-class recruitment technology is used to produce optimal results. EPM Scientific create bespoke recruitment solutions, permanent, contract and multi-hire, for specialist sectors across the life sciences industry from research and development to medical communications, engineering, regulatory, legal and compliance, biometrics, clinical development and much more. The firm are proud to be part of the Phaidon International group making them the chosen recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. The firm's consultants are committed to supporting candidates through every stage of the recruitment process from source to hire. If you are looking to define your next career move or build your team with business-critical talent, get in touch with EPM Scientific's friendly consultants today.



The life sciences industry is vital to the safety, wellbeing and longevity of the world's population. Without professionals working in sectors such as medical engineering, research and development, communications and quality control there wouldn't be the same access to ground-breaking medical devices and drugs that the US has today. Professionals working in the industry have the undoubtable knowledge that the projects and research they are working on have a positive impact on the people around them. Hiring managers across the country are looking for dedicated individuals who are searching for long-term career prospects in the industry.



There are a number of sectors in the life sciences industry to get involved in, this is what makes the industry such an exciting playground of opportunity. From legal and compliance where you are in charge of supplying the best legal, regulatory and compliance services to pharmaceutical companies across the country, to clinical development jobs which will involve advancing scientific knowledge for the benefit of patients and medical professionals around the world. Professionals working in the medical communications field are vital to ensuring the knowledge of cutting-edge developments in the industry are educated to the public. This is just a small selection of the sectors hiring at the moment in the US.



Roles currently available in the life sciences industry and through EPM Scientific include: marketing manager, manager – advanced commercial analytics, copy supervisor, director – head of US regulatory affairs, director new innovation and technologies, quality control associate, sales representative spine, medical science manager gastroenterology and much more. There is a plethora of positions available at the moment, a promising sign for a troubled job market due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The life sciences industry is still thriving due to the necessity of its work.



"During uncertain times, EPM Scientific offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the life science sectors and help them secure top talent."



For managers and those in leadership roles, EPM Scientific have published a whitepaper focusing on the work-life rebalance for your employees. This is an informative paper detailing tips and tricks on connecting with your staff while working remotely. While also ensuring their wellbeing and productivity is top of your priority list.



To find out more information about life science recruitment agencies in USA visit

https://www.epmscientific.com/jobs



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact EPM Scientific US: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about EPM Scientific US services, please go to https://www.epmscientific.com.



About EPM Scientific US

EPM Scientific US designs and delivers a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions that bring together talented people and offer career next steps. The firm was established in 2012 and is now a specialist leading recruiter in Life Sciences nationwide.