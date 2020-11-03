Life Science Recruitment Agencies in the US – Loads of Exciting Opportunities Available for Ambitious and Passionate Individuals

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2020 -- It would be difficult to undermine the importance the life science industry plays in the US in terms of providing life changing drugs and medical equipment to members of the public and also ensuring the US economy remains in the black and out of the red. EPM scientific are the leading life science recruitment firm in the US giving companies peace of mind when it comes to solving their biggest business challenge: talent acquisition. The talent behind life-saving medicines and devices are an important factor in pushing the industry forward and creating new and dynamic ways to do so. With advances in technology such as 3D printing, gene editing and artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformations are adapting the way the industry is working. Companies are in steady competition to transform the way they treat patients and cure diseases in an efficient but speedy manor. EPM Scientific's consultants are passionate about pairing candidates and companies who will form long-lasting professional relationships to improve the life science industry in the US.



Established in 2012, EPM Scientific have been working for nearly a decade to provide bespoke recruitment solutions to a plethora of specialist sectors across the life sciences industry in the US. From regulatory, medical engineering, medical communications, research and development, pharmacovigilance, clinical development and operations and much more. The opportunity for career progression in a range of sectors delivers exciting opportunities for ambitious professionals in the industry. EPM Scientific offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions and as part of the Phaidon International group are the chosen recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. The agency work with companies of a wide range of sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses, giving candidates a large selection when it comes to choosing a company with a working culture best suited to them.



EPM Scientific have 750+ employees and consultants based in 12+ office locations globally. The firm have built a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals in over 60 countries worldwide giving them an unrivalled knowledge of the markets around the world. EPM Scientific are committed to providing a specialist service which gives their candidates and clients up to date market research and risk factors to ensure they are making smart, efficient hiring decisions. The firm are aware of the continued disruption the US have faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have therefore invested in the regular training of their consultants to use the best-in-class recruitment technology producing optimal results for both clients and candidates.



"During uncertain times, EPM Scientific offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the Life Science sectors and help them secure top talent."



Job roles are currently available with the firm in cities across the US from New York to Los Angeles, Chicago to Dallas, San Francisco to Boston and Charlotte. The opportunities for a successful and lengthy career are just around the corner with the support of EPM Scientific. The firm's consultants are dedicated to supporting candidates through every stage of the recruitment process from source through to hire. Roles currently available through the firm include: laboratory technician, team lead/associate director – product development (biologics), senior biostatistician, director – KOL strategic engagement – oncology, manager – commercial data governance, senior medical science liaison (CNS) and senior validation engineer. To find out more about the careers currently available, get in touch with EPM Scientific's friendly consultants today.



