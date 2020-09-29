Life Science Recruitment Agencies USA – Recruitment Beyond Borders for Life Science Professionals

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2020 -- The US recruitment market is still feeling the aftershocks of the COVID-19 pandemic as life begins to resume to a new sense of normality. This has been no exception to the life sciences industry who have been searching drastically for new talent to take on roles with speed and precision to ensure advances in pharmaceutical and clinical trials are completed and managed efficiently. EPM Scientific are the leading recruitment specialists for the life science industry and are currently sourcing ambitious professionals to secure roles in New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Dallas, San Francisco and Los Angeles. The market is highly competitive and will require those with grit and an understanding of the new innovative transformations in the industry due to advances in technology to do well in the current climate. EPM Scientific are committed to guiding their candidates and clients through every stage of the recruitment process from source through to the final offer and acceptance.



"During uncertain times, EPM Scientific offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the life science sector and help them secure top talent."



EPM Scientific was established in 2012 and the team of 750+ consultants have extensive knowledge the industry across a plethora of sectors from pharmacovigilance, R&D, clinical development and operations, medical communications and engineering. The possibility for a fantastic career with immense development opportunities is just around the corner with the guidance of the firm's dedicated consultants. The firm have built a network in 60+ countries with 11+ office locations to ensure they are aware of the recruitment markets around the world. In North America, the team are looking for ambitious professionals seeking fast-paced, innovative environments to work in. EPM Scientific offer permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to clients in the life sciences industry. The firm have an unrivalled track record in recruiting for companies of all sizes from agile start ups to global powerhouses.



EPM Scientific have invested a significant amount of time and money into the training and development of their consultants as they value the importance of expertise in their chosen fields. The team of passionate consultants have a vast array of knowledge and the ability to offer guidance on the following positions: senior medical writer, senior account director, associate director, senior biostatistician and senior validation engineer. The significant amount of senior leadership roles shows the importance of recruiting reliable managers within the industry to lead teams of ambitious professionals to move the industry forward.



The firm constantly work to create effective hiring solutions which will benefit all those involved. Over time this has included understanding issues which affect minority groups within the industry including the prejudices surrounding women of colour in STEM careers. The National Bureau of Economic Research have reported that jobs with 'white' sounding names are 50% more likely to receive an interview. This is a shocking statistic which EPM Scientific are working to educate their consultants and clients on and eradicate any internal prejudices which may surface.



EPM Scientific are aware of the often challenging working environment of the life sciences industry. Their aim is to educate their candidates on the process behind the recruitment procedures to ensure they are fully equipped to deal with their new and exciting career. Opportunities are available across North America from New York to Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The firm also strongly believes in recruitment without borders so should you be on the search for a career in Europe or Asia, the team of dedicated consultants will be more than happy to guide your job search in that direction.



