Life Sciences & Analytical Reagents Market Poised $59.3 Billion by 2016

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- The report “Life Sciences & Analytical Reagents Market - Applications, Current Trends, Opportunities & Global Forecasts (2011 – 2016)”, as the name suggests, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia & Rest of World.



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http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/life-sciences-analytical-reagents-market-720.html



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The global life sciences and analytical reagents market was valued at $40,308.8 million in 2011 and is expected to reach $59,319.2 million by 2016; growing at a CAGR of 8% from 2011 to 2016.



The biotechnology industry has grown hugely in the past years. Modern biotechnology includes genetics, human immunology, and molecular and cellular biotechnology, which drives the research in this field. Emerging disciplines such as neurosciences and proteomics provide promising potential in the biotechnology industry. Biotechnology reagents and kits are important to the field of bioscience, as they are used to detect or synthesize another substance in order to give a test reading. This test reading helps detect, measure, or produce other substances.



The life sciences and analytical reagents market mainly consists of technologies that were used in the past for biochemical analysis, genome studies, proteome studies, and any life science related technology. However, this concept is slowly changing, as today there are vast and varied applications for protein synthesis and purification, gene expression, DNA and RNA analysis, and drug testing.



North America dominated the life science and analytical reagents market with 46.28% share in 2011. Successful completion of the first phase of the Human Genome Project, ahead of schedule, has given rise in the U.S. reagent market. Investments, government funding, and new products are driving the reagents market in the U.S. The Asian market, however, shows greater opportunities, when compared to other regions, with the highest CAGR of 11.8% from 2011 to 2016; due to increased research outsourcing activities in the life technology field.



Major players in the global life science and analytical reagents market include Life Technologies, (U.S.), Bio-Rad (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Water Corporation (U.S.), Sigma-Aldrich (U.S.), Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Betcon Dickinson (U.S.), Beckman Coulter (U.S.), Roche (Switzerland), and Abbott (U.S.).



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