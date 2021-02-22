Life Sciences Careers Throughout Switzerland

Zurich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- During the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, Switzerland has made an important and effective contribution to the global solution. The Swiss biotech industry has worked closely with leading research laboratories, hospitals, diagnostic companies, drug manufacturers and multinational pharmaceutical companies in an effort to fight back against the virus. The pandemic has shown how much damage can be caused by the uncontrollable spread of pathogens, but it has also exemplified the way in which research capacities and platform technologies can be used to quickly respond to new medical demands and the need for the new development of effective treatments. In a global health crisis, coordination is essential, and Switzerland's good international network has proven to be an important strength, especially in times when borders have been closed and many nations are trying to protect their own interests.



EPM Scientific specialises in providing permanent, contract and multi-hire recruiting options to support the entire product life cycle from research and development through to market launch and pharmacovigilance. The dedicated advisory team at EPM Scientific boast a plethora of expert industry knowledge at both a local and international levels. The Swiss team, based in Zurich, have an unparalleled grasp and insight into the demands and needs of the life sciences market. To support their aim to deliver long-lasting and effective recruitment solutions for both clients and candidates, the firm has built a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals throughout the world. As part of the Phaidon International Group, EPM Scientific work on behalf of over 70 world-leading businesses, located in a variety of global locations. The firm continues to invest heavily in ongoing training and support programmes to ensure that their consultants are using the best-in-class recruitment strategies and technologies, thus delivering optimum results for all parties involved.



At present, there are a wide variety of job openings available through EPM Scientific for hardworking and aspirational individuals. Current roles available include: Associate Director of Statistical Programming, Global Marketing Manager, VP Sales EMEA, Regional Sales Manager, Sales Representative Orthopaedic, Lab Technician, Global Market Insights Leader, Director of Biostatistics and Data Management, and many more.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about Clinical Jobs in Switzerland visit https://www.epmscientific.ch



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact EPM Scientific CH: +41 44 542 12 50.



For more information about EPM Scientific CH services, please go to https://www.epmscientific.ch.



About EPM Scientific CH

EPM Scientific CH has a reach that extends to more than 60 countries internationally. The firm is a Life Sciences specialist, reimagining the way that recruitment is handled in this innovative sector.