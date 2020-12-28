Life Sciences Recruitment Agencies in the United States - Ardent Career Opportunities as the Industry Grows to Keep Up with Technological Transformations

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2020 -- Pharmaceutical companies rely heavily on their research and development department to ensure they are discovering and developing new products, medicines, vaccines, and medical devices. This ensures they stay in the black and out of the red. Fortune has reported that on average, large multinational drug companies spend 17% of their revenues on research and development. While KPMG have also reported that the cost of drug research and development will drop by 2030. This is largely due to the radical technological transformations which are fusing the boundaries between the biological, physical and digital worlds.



EPM Scientific, founded in 2012, are proud to be the leading specialist recruiter for a plethora of specialist life sciences sectors. The firm offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions across the life sciences industry from medical engineering to pharmacovigilance, research and development, medical communications, regulatory, legal and compliance and biometrics, are just a selection of the sectors with prosperous job opportunities. Cities across the US are in need of research and development professionals from New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles and more. EPM Scientific have 750+ consultants based in 12+ office locations globally. The firm's consultants receive regular training in the best-in-class recruitment technology to ensure they are producing optimal results for candidates and clients. EPM Scientific's reach spans over 60 countries worldwide and as part of the Phaidon International group are the chosen recruitment partner of 71 world-leading companies. The firm works with companies of a range of sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses to allow their candidates a wide range of choice when it comes to choosing a company culture which suits them best. The firm's consultants are committed to supporting candidates through every stage of the recruitment process from source through to hire.



2020 has been a year of disruption for the life sciences industry and this has been no exception to the research and development sector who have been under an immense amount of strain. EPM Scientific provide an unrivalled service with market updates and trends and risk forecasting for their candidates and clients to ensure they are aware of what is going on in the industry. The firm has recently produced a whitepaper called 'The work-life rebalance' which gives advice and guidance on how to ensure your staff are working efficiently from home. Efficiency not only defines productivity levels but also the need to ensure your employees' health and wellbeing. This report is a vital read for professionals in a leadership role who are looking for advice on adapting their managerial style to suit remote working and also to refresh their virtual connection with their staff.



EPM Scientific have a wide range of roles available currently located across the US and also in Europe and Asia. The firm works with a recruitment beyond borders mentality to ensure talented professionals do not miss out on fantastic job opportunities in other territories. The positions currently available include: global program director, associate scientist - biologics analytical operations, associate scientist, research associate, director of biologics analytical development, technical project leader, senior research associate, analytical scientist and laboratory technician. If you are looking to define your next career move or source business-critical talent for your company do not hesitate to get in touch with EPM Scientific's friendly consultants today.



"During uncertain times, EPM Scientific offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the Pharmacovigilance and medical research and development sectors and help them secure top talent."



About EPM Scientific US

EPM Scientific US designs and delivers a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions that bring together talented people and offer career next steps. The firm was established in 2012 and is now a specialist leading recruiter in Life Sciences nationwide.