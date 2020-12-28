Life Sciences Recruitment Agencies in the United States - Huge Career Growth Opportunities as the Industry Expands Into 2021

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2020 -- Life sciences companies across the United States, from east to west coast are searching for business-critical talent to get behind life-saving medicines and devices and ensure the country remains in the black and out of the red. As we head into the new year, 2021 is also expected to be a year of disruption, however, there is hope on the horizon and this is largely due to the rapid new technologies which have enabled the production of life-saving vaccines for the COVID-19 pandemic. These radical technological transformations are merging the physical, digital and biological worlds that we know today.



Established in 2012, EPM Scientific works around the clock in 12+ office locations around the world to ensure individual hiring solutions are put in place for their candidates and clients. The firm has a strong belief of recruitment beyond borders which is put into practice by their team of 750+ consultants and network in 60+ countries globally. The team has developed a network of one million mid-to-senior level professionals to guide the recruitment process and provide optimal results for everyone involved. EPM Scientific are able to offer permanent, contract and multi-hire hiring solutions from coast to coast; New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Areas of expertise for the consultants include clinical development, operations, medical communications, engineering and biometrics. The firm has invested its time into training their consultants in the best-in-class recruitment technology to enable fast-paced, efficient hiring with remote onboarding processes during the final stages of the pandemic restrictions. 2021 is set to be an exciting year to join the life sciences industry and there are ardent opportunities available for talented individuals.



EPM Scientific are part of the Phaidon International group meaning they are the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. The firm's passionate consultants work around the clock to produce bespoke hiring solutions and optimal results for both clients and candidates. They also provide expert specialist services that are unrivaled by other life sciences recruitment agencies in the United States. EPM Scientific work around the clock to provide market insights, trends and risk analysis to ensure each recruitment decision is an informed one. The firm has recently published a whitepaper called 'The work-life rebalance' which details tips and tricks on developing a remote connection with your employees while you are working virtually. As we near the end of 2020 it is vitally important to ensure your employees' health, wellbeing and productivity are your top priority and that they are managing the change of work environment well. This whitepaper is also a good read for individuals working in a leadership role who are looking to refresh their virtual connection with staff and adapt their managerial style.



There are a plethora of roles currently available through EPM Scientific, these include: global program director, associate scientist, biologics analytical operations, senior medical director, executive director rare diseases insights, chief commercial officer, medical manager - immunology, regulatory affairs specialist, automation/maintenance engineer and qualification/test engineer. Get in touch with EPM Scientific's friendly consultants today if you are looking to define your next career move or to source talent for your business.



"During uncertain times, EPM Scientific offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the life sciences sectors and help them secure top talent."



About EPM Scientific US

EPM Scientific US designs and delivers a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions that bring together talented people and offer career next steps. The firm was established in 2012 and is now a specialist leading recruiter in Life Sciences nationwide.