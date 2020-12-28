Life Sciences Recruitment Firms in Germany - Radical Innovations Create Exciting but Challenging Opportunities for Talented Professionals

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2020 -- Prior to 2020, the life sciences industry in Germany is no stranger to disruption. The introduction of new technologies has forced many companies to increase their adaptations and bring on a workforce who can manage the changes in 3D printing, gene editing, artificial intelligence and big data. This is vital to ensure companies remain in the black and out of the red while enabling Germany to be home to Europe's largest pharmaceuticals market, as reported by Pharmaphorum. Life sciences professionals not only have the opportunity for an immense amount of career growth but the potential to make life-changing differences to patient's lives in Germany and around the world. Jobs in the industry are set to increase by 11% making it a fantastic time to join and progress further in your career.



EPM Scientific offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to support the whole product life-cycle from research and development through to market launch and pharmacovigilance. The firm's team of dedicated consultants are based in 12+ offices worldwide, giving them an international reach as well as fantastic local knowledge. The German team are based in Berlin and have an unrivalled grasp on the German life sciences market. Germany benefits significantly from cutting edge research, the country's long production tradition and immediate market access to pharmaceuticals. EPM Scientific have built a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals to connect ambitious individuals with their dream corporation and career. As part of the Phaidon International group, EPM Scientific are the chosen recruitment partner for over 70 world-leading companies globally. The firm have invested heavily in the regular training of their employees and consultants to ensure the best-in-class recruitment technology is used to produce optimal results for clients and candidates.



EPM Scientific's consultants are experts in their chosen field and have local as well as global knowledge to enhance their recruitment choices. The firm offers an unrivalled support service to candidates and clients looking to define their next career move or source business-critical talent for their company. EPM Scientific have recently published a whitepaper, 'The work-life rebalance' detailing advice and guidance on how to ensure your employees are managing the remote working situation. 2021 is set to be a hopeful year, however, there are still many disruptions to be faced and EPM Scientific believes that working from home should not be one of them. By ensuring your employees' wellbeing and health are your top priority you can also ensure their productivity levels will be high. This is an important read for professionals in leadership roles who are looking to adapt their managerial style or refresh the virtual connection they have with staff.



There are currently a vast range of roles available in the life sciences industry through EPM Scientific. These include: global program director, medical manager Germany - immunology, regulatory affairs specialist, automation/maintenance engineer, regulatory affairs - CTA manager, qualification/test engineer, sales ambassador, head of business development EMEA, MSL manager immunology and bioprocess engineer/automation engineer. These are just a few of the brilliant career opportunities available with the support of EPM Scientific's passionate consultants.



"During uncertain times, EPM Scientific offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the life science sectors and help them secure top talent."



As we head towards the festive period, EPM Scientific have ensured any downtime between Christmas and the new year has not been done without thought. The firm has a wide range of resources available online for this period should you need any assistance.



