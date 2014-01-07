Life Smiles Cosmetic Dentist Takes Social Engagement to New Heights with Dental Cruise

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- Dentistry is of the utmost importance to Americans, and they are world leaders in the field of cosmetic dentistry to create perfectly aligned white teeth. These services are generally accessed by people to whom presentation matters. Life Smiles is the best Houston cosmetic dentist and the company has created social engagement on a level few would conceive of by offering their client list a place on an exclusive, discounted cruise to Cozumel, joining Life Smiles’ Dr. Mitchmore and other clients to soak up the sun and sea while the weather at home remains cool and snowy.



The cruise takes place from January 9th to the 13th and places have been booking fast, with limited availability before booking closes. Setting off from Galveston, cruisers will enjoy a fun day at sea before reaching Cozumel Mexico and spending a day exploring the sites and enjoying the amazing beaches, before another day at sea and the return to Galveston the following day.



The cruise presents an opportunity for the Life Smiles in-crowd to network in a casual and relaxed setting while bringing the family along for a little bit of luxury over the Christmas holidays, discussing anything from Houston dental implant cost to the coming year in business to the best whisky aboard ship.



A spokesperson for Life Smiles explained, “Life Smiles is the premier cosmetic dentist in Houston so it’s no surprise that our clientele represents everything from professionals, businessmen and stay at home moms, all of which would like to get out of the cool winter and into warmer climes with a four day cruise offered at a special rate of Life Smiles clients. Fun in the sun and ease on the seas is the perfect way to celebrate a hard worked year.”



About Life Smiles

LifeSmiles provides the best dental services in all different areas of dentistry at a reasonable cost for patients. Conveniently located inside the Loop in Montrose, everyone’s favorite part of Houston with front door parking. They are affordable, experienced, and most importantly local and understand the needs of local people. For more information, please visit: http://www.implantdentistinhouston.com/