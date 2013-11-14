Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Life Stem Genetics Inc (OTCBB:LIFS), Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC), Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCBB:FNMA)



Life Stem Genetics Inc (OTCBB:LIFS) is trading with an upsurge of 5.52%, along with the trading price of $1.53 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $1.45.



LIFS recently gained a volume of 837,597.00 shares, while its average volume is 100,816.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.15 - $1.55, while today, up until 12:19PM, its minimum price was $1.45. Life Stem Genetics, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on establishing stem cell therapy based clinics worldwide. Its products and services include nutraceutical and medical supplements, and IV nutritional cocktails.



What was the Moving Force behind LIFS On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on LIFS



Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT) stock hit its highest price at $1.80, after starting its trade at $1.75. Company reported an increase of 2.94% at the price of $1.75 recently and its current day range is from $1.71 to $1.80.



GSAT total market capitalization remained $1.16 billion, along with the total outstanding shares of 664.82 million. Globalstar, Inc. (Globalstar) is a provider of mobile voice and data communications services globally via satellite. Globalstar’s satellite communications business, by providing critical mobile communications to the Company's subscribers, serves principally recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing.



For How Long GSAT will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC) recently soared 13.93% after opening at $2.50. Its current trading price is $2.78. In the current session, the stocks gained total volume of 26.08 million shares up until now, whereas its average volume is 12.54 million shares.



Company’s most recent highest price in today’s trading session is $2.49 while its minimum price was $2.80. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) conducts business in the United States residential mortgage market and the global securities market. The Company operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Investments, and Multifamily. The Single-family Guarantee segment reflects results from the Company's single-family credit guarantee activities.



For How Long FMCC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCBB:FNMA) opened day trade at $2.69 and showed a downtrend and reached the price of $2.95 recently with the gain of +12.60%. Overall trading volume of the shares is 56.67 million during the early hour of trading, while its average volume is 28.25 million shares.



FNMA overall market capitalization is $3.40 billion. Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae is a government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) chartered by the United States Congress to support liquidity and stability in the secondary mortgage market, where mortgage-related assets are purchased and sold.



Will FNMA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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