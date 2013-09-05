Life Support Course Certification Can Be Issued Online

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Several websites provide students every kind of assistance to complete ACLS online, PALS online, and BLS online certification conveniently. Any of these courses can be completed as quickly as within one hour.



The registered students only need to take an advanced final exam to receive both the provider cards. A few students already acquainted with the course materials can even take the exam immediately after registration.



Advanced Cardiac Life Support i.e. ACLS Certification and recertification, Paediatric Advanced Life Support i.e. PALS Certification and Recertification, and Basic Life Support i.e. BLS Certification and Recertification are all offered at a single user-friendly online platform that allows 100% certification online. BCLS Certification and BLS Certification are the same with different title. BCLS stands for Basic Cardiac Life Support and BLS stands for Basic Life Support.



The students can easily earn and obtain a proof of completion anytime online. The advanced methods of automated teaching, testing, and delivery systems eliminate any unnecessary delays in the completion of the courses. A reputed course provider would be accredited by the Accrediting Medical Education and Certification Commission (AMECC) and are created by Certified Physicians.



All course manuals can be reviewed online and can be printed as per the convenience of the student. A reputed site will ensure maximum customer satisfaction and good testimonials from previous students. Some even offer a risk free trial period with money back guarantee.



These online courses let the students study at their own convenience and there is no rush or stress regarding a deadline or fixed tenure. These sites also provide practice exams for each course that allows students to have a fair idea of what to expect in the final exam.



About Acls-pals-bls.com

At this website students can certify or recertify for all these courses in less than 60 minutes. They receive an instant digital provider card and a year round access to the courses. The certificates for CEU/CME credit are provided instantly.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

state: Florida

country: USA

Contact name: Jarod Isom

contact email: contactus@acls-pals-bls.com

address: 3260 #3 West Flagler Street,Miami, FL 33135

phone:1-866-365-7090

Website: http://www.acls-pals-bls.com/