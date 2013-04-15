Life Technologies Corp. Investigation Alert: Investors in NASDAQ:LIFE Shares Should Contact the Shareholders Foundation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Rumors about a potential takeover of Life Technologies Corp. prompted an investigation on behalf of investors who currently hold NASDAQ:LIFE concerning whether a takeover of Life Technologies Corp. would be unfair to NASDAQ:LIFE stockholders.



Investors who purchased shares of the Life Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:LIFE shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm is at an early stage and concerns whether a potential takeover would be unfair to NASDAQ:LIFE investors.



On January 18, 2013, Life Technologies Corp announced that its board of directors has retained Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Moelis & Company LLC to assist in its annual strategic review.



Shares of Life Technologies Corp. rose from $55.01 per share on Jan 17, 2103, to $62.00 per share on Jan 18, 2013.



Then on April 10, 2013, rumors surfaced that Life Technologies Corp. got takeover offers from a private-equity groups reportedly including Blackstone Group LP and from Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. One media report cited two unnamed people familiar with the matter saying that the bids came in at $66 to $69 a share.



However, given that at least one analyst has set the high target price for NASDAQ:LIFE shares at $75.00 per share, the investigation a law firm concerns whether the Life Technologies Board of Directors will undertake an adequate sales process, adequately shop the company before entering into any transaction, maximize shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and act in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Life Technologies’ financial performance significantly improved over the past years. In fact, Life Technologies Corp. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $3.28 billion in 2009 to over $3.79 billion in 2012 and that its respective Net Income increased from $144.5 9 million to $430.86 million. In addition, Shares of Life Technologies Corp. grew from as low as$21.67 per share in December 2008 to as high as $65.24 per share in February 2013.



On April 12, 2013, NASDAQ:LIFE shares closed at $68.00 per share.



Those who are current investors in Life Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and purchased their Life Technologies shares prior to the announcement, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



