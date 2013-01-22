Life Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stockholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Buyout

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Life Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LIFE) shares was announced concerning whether a takeover of Life Technologies Corp. would be unfair to investors in NASDAQ:LIFE shares.



Investors who purchased shares of the Life Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:LIFE shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm is at an early stage and concerns whether a potential takeover would be unfair to NASDAQ:LIFE investors.



On January 18, 2013, Life Technologies Corp announced that its board of directors has retained Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Moelis & Company LLC to assist in its annual strategic review.



Shares of Life Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LIFE) rose from $55.01 per share on Thursday to $62.00 per share on Friday, Jan 18, 2013.



However, at least one analyst has set the high target price for NASDAQ:LIFE shares at $66.00 per share.



In addition, Life Technologies’ financial performance significantly improved over the past years. In fact, Life Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LIFE) reported that its annual revenue increased from over $1.62 billion in 2008 to over $3.77 billion in 2011 and its Net Income surged from $5.71 million in ’08 to $378.49 million in 2011. Shares of Life Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LIFE) grew from as low as $21.67 per share in December 2008 to as high as $55.71 per share in May 2011.



Therefore the investigation a law firm concerns whether the Life Technologies Board of Directors will undertake an adequate sales process, adequately shop the company before entering into any transaction, maximize shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and act in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Those who are current investors in Life Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and purchased their Life Technologies shares prior to the announcement, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com