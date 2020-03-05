Life Vests Market Witnesses Promising Growth Amidst Regulations for Safety in Waters

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2020 -- Characterized as an emergency gear to save life of individuals in water, the life vests market is predicted to clip healthy growth in the years ahead. Broadly, life vests find use for any vocation that involves deep water – with the sole objective of safety – carried out for leisure or out of need. Key end users of life vests are naval departments, shipping companies, cruise businesses, airlines, and water recreation companies.



In present times, with vast rise in global travel, mostly via air route, airlines worldwide need to adhere to stipulated guidelines for safety of passengers onboard. This includes availability of life vests, along with instructions for their use in the event of an emergency for the aircraft to land in water. Rising trend of cruise vacations – a trend mostly picking up in the growing affluent class in emerging economies – to copy vacation fashions of Westerners is a boon for a large range of industry segments that directly or indirectly serve the maritime industry. This calls for large-scale demand for quality life vests.



Adequate Awareness among Individuals makes North America Significant Region



North America, among key regions, accounts for leading demand in the life vests market. Stringent regulations of safety for pursuits involving waters is a key factor behind vast use of life vests. High popularity of water sports and water High awareness among individuals to use safety gear while undertaking water recreation activities is another key factor behind wide demand for life vests in the region. Individuals of all ages, including children are careful about wearing necessary safety gear onboard airplanes, ships, or during recreational activities that carries risk to life.



Availability of quality safety gear and standards in place for their use is a plus for the growth of life vests market in North America. Life vests used for water recreation or for use by airlines and shipping companies are thoroughly tested to serve the purpose. Easy to inflate, drawstrings to fasten, and clip on buckles are some key features of life vests that account for their high demand.in the region.



Changing Vacation Ideas and Rising Awareness for Safety Measures in Emerging Economies to make Asia Pacific



Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as a key region for life vests in the upcoming years. Growth of the tourism industry in emerging economies of the region due to rising disposable incomes has led to spurt in demand for water recreation activities. Single individuals, friends groups, families in emerging economies tend to plan short vacation every few weeks to de-stress from routines. Large and mid-sized businesses in emerging economies such as India are investing heavily in water parks and water sports arenas for individuals and families for entertainment. Due to awareness among millennials and experience of global travel among middle-aged individuals, adequate safety measures are in place in newly built water-based recreation arenas in urban areas of emerging economies. Life vests of satisfactory quality and other safety measures are now mostly in place what was once not important. With such changing behaviors towards safety of water-based recreation, this would pull up revenues in the life vests market of the region.



Besides, in the Far East countries of the region, common practices of water sports such as swimming and diving coupled with adequate safety measures accounts for substantial demand for life vests. Individuals in countries such as South Korea, China, and Japan commonly practice water-based sports for health and fitness and for recreation. Regulations for safety measures in these countries mandate use of necessary safety gear while undertaking water-based activities. This consolidates growth of life vests market in Asia Pacific.



