Lifebroker Launched an over 50's Life Insurance Comparison Engine

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- Lifebroker, UK's leading online life insurance broker, recently launched an over 50's life insurance comparison engine, due to high demand of this product. Consumers can now compare premium with this new compare engine launched by Lifebroker. Lifebroker assist consumers in finding the best life insurance coverage from the UK's leading life insurance companies. Lifebroker deals directly with clients from quote to completed application.



As an online life insurance broker, Lifebroker specializes in a wide variety of life insurance and income protection products. Lifebroker's unique application provide various consumer services such as purchasing life insurance, critical illness cover, mortgage life protection, income protection and many more. Lifebroker provides online life insurance quotes for various life insurance policies and customers can compare Lifebroker's life insurance quotes across all the major life insurance companies in the UK to get the best policy. Customers can get quote on any life insurance policy provided by Lifebroker such as a Level term life insurance quote.



One of the most popular life insurance policy provided by Lifebroker is the over 50's life insurance plan. This plan is accessible and affordable for everyone, and it does not require an extensive application process. Over 50's Life Insurance is designed to provide cover for funeral costs, unpaid bills and any other expenses in the event of death, there is no medical underwriting and cover is automatically accepted. Anyone can get an over 50's life insurance quote and get familiar with all the details of this plan. Lifebroker provide assistance to their customers from the time of customer's quotes through to the completed policy.



About Lifebroker

Lifebroker is a free specialist life insurance broker that operates wholly online. Lifebroker is authorized and regulated by The Financial Services Authority. They are the regulator body of all the financial services in the U.K. Their expert services are available for only personal protection insurance products. Lifebroker also functions in Australia and New Zealand. Though they provide an extensive range of services, Lifebroker is always open for the suggestions. Lifebroker provides paperless and innovative green insurance services which is a proud factor for Lifebroker. For more information and suggestions, call our expert executives at 08442-43-53-63 or log on to http://www.lifebroker.co.uk.