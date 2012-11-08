Lifebroker Offers over 50's Life Insurance to Provide Funeral Costs and Unpaid Bills

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- Life Broker, a leading online insurance broker firm, now offers over 50's life insurance cover to its customers. Life Insurance for over 50 is designed to provide cover for funeral costs, unpaid bills and any other expenses in the event of death, there is no medical underwriting and cover is automatically accepted. Customers cans also get instant insurance quotes on these policies by clicking on the instant quotes tab. The company is one of the first service providers to come up with a comprehensive life insurance over 50 policies. As an online life insurance broker, Lifebroker specializes in a wide variety of life insurance and income protection products. Lifebroker's unique application provide various consumer services such as purchasing life insurance, critical illness cover, mortgage life protection, income protection and many more.



Lifebroker is one of the fastest and the most secure insurance broker firm, it enables and helps customers to research, compare and buy life insurance and income protection products online, also the customer's policy gets accepted instantly and started immediately. Lifebroker provides online life insurance quote for various life insurance policies and customers can compare Lifebroker's life insurance quotes across all the major life insurance companies in the UK to get the best policy. The company is very ethical and transparent in its dealings and does not follow over aggressive sales strategies as practiced by its counterparts. Over the years, Life Broker has carved a niche for itself by providing transparent, timely and accurate insurance broking services.



Life Broker has tie-ups with over 20 major insurance companies of the UK, which has enabled it (Life Broker) in providing quality services at the most attractive costs to its customers. The company specializes in providing all types of insurance covers to meet the distinct and diverse insurance needs of individuals. The website maintained by this online insurance broker firm is very simple and uncomplicated in layout. The site contains all the necessary facts and information regarding the insurance covers, which enables the customers to arrive at the most optimum policy cover option which best suits their needs.



About Lifebroker

Lifebroker is a free specialist life insurance broker that operates wholly online. Lifebroker is authorized and regulated by The Financial Services Authority. They are the regulator body of all the financial services in the U.K. Their expert services are available for only personal protection insurance products. Lifebroker also functions in Australia and New Zealand. Though they provide an extensive range of services, Lifebroker is always open for the suggestions. Lifebroker provides paperless and innovative green insurance services which is a proud factor for Lifebroker. For more information and suggestions, call our expert executives at 08442-43-53-63 or log on to http://www.lifebroker.co.uk.