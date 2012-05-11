Lifebroker-Your Trustworthy Life Insurance Broker in the U.K

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2012 -- Among hundreds of life insurance companies operating in and around the U.K, finding one insurance company which provides you with true and reliable service is a tough job. For making your search easy and comfortable, Lifebroker helps you to have the best life insurance coverage from the U.K's best insurance companies. Lifebroker is one of the leading life insurance brokers in the United Kingdom, which is a fast, free and secure way to research, compare and buy life insurance and income protection products online.



Life insurance is crucial because it is a matter of your life. Life insurance is an agreement between you and an insurance company, with a written promise to pay designated beneficiary a fixed amount upon the expiry of the insured person. The policyholder pays a premium as mentioned on the contract, either regularly or in lump sum. The Life Insurance for Over 50 provided by Life broker covers funeral costs, unpaid bills and any other expenses in the event of death. We do not have any medical underwriting and cover is automatically accepted. In simple words, life insurance protects you and your family.



You can get Life Insurance quote online at our website through a simple process. All you have to do is to fill up the given form and you can start comparing U.K's leading insurance provider companies. We offer discounted premiums via commission rebates and work with you all the way from Life insurance quote to the completed policy. You can avail Instant insurance quote to decide a proper life insurance company on whom you can rely for a secured future. We deal with you directly and maintain your privacy in the process. With fast track application process, it is very simple to get life insurance, critical illness cover, mortgage life protection and income protection at Lifebroker.



Lifebroker is authorised and regulated by The Financial Services Authority. They are the regulator body of all the financial services in the U.K. Our expert services are available for only personal protection insurance products. Lifebroker also functions in Australia and New Zealand. Though we provide an extensive range of services, Lifebroker is always open for the suggestions. We provide paperless and innovative green insurance services which is a proud factor for Lifebroker.



For more information and suggestions, call our expert executives at 08442-43-53-63 or email at info@lifebroker.co.uk. You can also log on to http://www.lifebroker.co.uk.



