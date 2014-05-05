Lifecell Cream Effective in Taking Care of Many Skin Problems: Report

Dunedin, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- LifeCell Cream today released a new report based on the clinical studies outsourced to a recognized lab. The report calls the product as effective when it comes to getting health skin. With the release of report, LifeCell announced its entry in New Zealand as well. The report also confirms that the cream provides protection from UV rays and is helpful in removing the signs of aging in a short time of just 17 seconds. The product has been approved by a number of skin experts and dermatologists from across the globe. One of the most renowned dermatologists, Janet Allenby also researched the ingredients of this product.



When asked about its effects, Janet said, “I am excited to report people that they can now avoid the use of pricy cosmetic injections and surgical procedures by using LifeCell, a cosmeceutical brand. This cream has all the natural ingredients that aids in putting off the aging signs by using most powerful nutrients of nature.” He further added, “The cream works absolutely on the outer shell of lines, flabby skin, wrinkles, under-eye bags, age-spots, and dark circles that adds years to human face. After researching and knowing the effects, I and many other cosmetic surgeons and dermatologists strongly suggest LifeCell to our patients.”



LifeCell has been featured on a number of famous magazines as well including Time, NBC and many others. This amazing product is liked by well known celebrities such as Hillary Scott, Paula Abdul (American idol winner), Anna Lynne McCord, Melora Hardin, Ashlan Gorse, Hillary Scott, and Joey Fatone to name of few.



LifeCell Cream is made in combination with science and modern innovative technology. In a lot of cases, the product has not only postponed but avoided the entire need of cosmetic surgery and injections.



About LifeCell Cream

LifeCell Cream is an anti-aging cream that helps people treat their aging signs and fine lines effectively without requiring surgical procedures and Botox. The product starts showing effects within 17 seconds.



Contact Information



Contact Person: Ronald E. Melendez

Contact Number: (020) 0839-615

Email : admin@lifecellnz.com

Website: http://www.lifecellnz.com/



Address:

217 Spiers Road

Leith Valley

Dunedin 9010