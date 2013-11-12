LifeCell Posed to Be the New Surgery Free Facelift

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- It’s an exciting time if you are fighting the signs of aging but don’t want to have a facelift or other invasive treatment. LifeCell could very well be the new facelift. This anti aging treatment isn’t all hype. There’s a great deal of research that has gone into this product and the results can only be described as remarkable.



LifeCell Overview – The Science



The one product that has taken Hollywood by storm is LifeCell . While users are raving about this miracle cream, the fact is, LifeCell is based on a scientific breakthrough that will change the way one fights aging.



Dermatologists recommend LifeCell and those types of recommendations aren’t easy to come by. In 1988, Nitric Oxide was discovered by three Noble Prize winning scientists. This revolutionary compound was able to dilate capillaries and enhance the blood flow to the skin. It could deliver much needed nutrients to the skin leading to more youthful skin.



The problem is Nitric Oxide is a gas so they needed a way that it could be produced on the surface of the skin – the answer was found in Dithiolane-3 Pentanoic Acid (D3PA). This compound is found naturally in the body, but as we age the level decrease in the same manner that our HGH levels decrease. So the answer was to create a product that has a high D3PA concentration and that’s what’s behind LifeCell.



Advantages



- Dermatologist recommended

- Fine lines and wrinkles are virtually invisible

- Smooth skin

- More youthful complexion

- Contains light-reflecting micro-technology that works in seconds

- The ingredients are all natural

- Proven to be safe

- Money-back guarantee



Disadvantages



- Little information on side effects

- Costs more than other leading brands



LifeCell revives the youthful glow of the skin and in many cases, it can completely erase wrinkles too. It can tighten the skin, and the site claims that is can take as much as 15 years off one’s looks. The skin has a radiant and smooth finish after use leaving users looking and feeling younger. The LifeCell website has numerous testimonials from users that are very happy with their results.



LifeCell is advertised as an all-natural formula containing six ingredients that are scientifically proven to be safe and effective anti aging ingredients. The key is that all of these ingredients work together synergistically to create a superior anti aging product that’s highly effective.



The LifeCell ingredients include:



- Dithiolane-3-Pentanic Acid (D3PA) – An anti-inflammatory and antioxidant that fights free radicals that are known to cause wrinkles. Works harder and longer than other antioxidants.

- Acetyl Hexapeptide-3 – There is evidence that suggests Acetyl Hexapeptide-3 provides matching results as cosmetic injections. This means there’s an option other than needles. It will prevent any damage to the skin or facial muscles.

- Ascorbyl Palmitate – Protects from UVA and UVB, promotes collagen synthesis and it will lighten hyperpigmentation.

- Deanol – This is a firmness activator that tones muscles. When used for extended periods of time it will improve your face’s muscle tone. In just a couple of days, eyelids will be lifted.

- Retinol (Vitamin A) – This is the #1 recommended wrinkle fighting ingredient by dermatologists. It rejuvenates skin cells, which leaves your skin looking younger.

- Ubiquinone – This super antioxidant boosts elastin and collagen production. It prevents wrinkles and it will help to keep the skin looking younger and healthier.



LifeCell appears to a very promising option that doesn’t require surgery or injections to enjoy the same wrinkle free complexion. For more info on anti aging Creams and lifecell go to the wrinklescenter



Contact Info:

Naomi Shmidt

Email: naomishmidt1q@lycos.com