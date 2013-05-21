LifeInsurance-2013.net Offers Affordable Life Insurance Rates and Free Quotes to All Visitors

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Life insurance is something that few people want to think about. But despite that fact, ignoring life insurance is never a good idea. After a loved one passes on, life insurance helps protect family members and ensure a safe livelihood for any children or dependents.



One website wants to simplify the life insurance comparison process in order to ensure visitors get the best possible deal on any life insurance plans. That website is LifeInsurance-2013.net, which offers free quotes on life insurance plans from all across the United States.



The life insurance plans featured on LifeInsurance-2013.net are offered by a wide range of smaller providers and nationwide brands to ensure visitors have a varied selection of options from which to choose. And as a spokesperson for LifeInsurance-2013.net explains, visitors simply need to enter their Zip code to get started:



“We’ve designed our site to be as fast and simple as possible. Because let’s face it: nobody likes to spend more time shopping around for life insurance than they have to. After arriving at our site, visitors will notice a Zip code entry form at the top of the page. Simply enter a Zip code into that section to view a selection of life insurance quotes from that region. If the visitor entered a New York Zip code, for example, then the quote generator would output a list of New York life insurance providers that service that Zip code. Our site instantly compares offers from different agencies in order to make shopping around as easy as possible.”



Along with offering an easy-to-use insurance quote generator, the LifeInsurance-2013.net website features advice about how to find the cheapest life insurance rates available today. For those who have never shopped around for life insurance before, the website also explains how to determine the approximate amount of coverage needed for various circumstances.



For example, an ideal life insurance payout will replace income, cover funeral and burial expenses, and pay off debts. When shopping around for life insurance, it’s important to pay attention to each of these three qualities to ensure that loved ones have access to the coverage they need following an untimely death.



Of course, the best way to shop for life insurance is to receive quotes from multiple providers:



“Ultimately, with so many different life insurance providers available today, the number of options can be overwhelming. We suggest signing up for quotes from multiple providers using the generator form on our website and then comparing the options available. That way, visitors know that they’re receiving the maximum possible coverage at a reasonable price.”



About LifeInsurance-2013.net

LifeInsurance-2013.net is a life insurance comparison website that ranks top providers from across the country. Visitors simply enter their Zip code into a quote generator form in order to receive a number of different life insurance quotes. For more information, please visit: http://lifeinsurance-2013.net