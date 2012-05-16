LifeInsuranceBids.com Launches New Site to Instantly Compare Life Insurance Quotes

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2012 -- Life Insurance is a necessity for those with families who need to make sure that the immediate impact of an unexpected or sudden death might leave behind. The insurance gives peace of mind to those with dependents who need to make sure their arrangements are taken care of.



Life Insurance policies are many and varied, and finding the best deal on life insurance can often be an arduous and confusing process.



Life Insurance Bids has been launched to allow users to compare life insurance bids and get free life insurance quotes that are clear and competitive.



The website aims to take users through the process of getting life insurance from start to finish, making sure each step is made easy to understand along the way. On the home page, individual dedicated frames outline key issues facing people who need life insurance quotes, from medical exams to the impact of smoking to the differences in key policies like whole and term life insurance.



The Life Insurance Bids site has an indexed directory of companies organised by state to make sure that if consumers need to search locally for their quote, they can do so quickly and easily.



The site also lists a wide variety of commonly occurring jargon to decode the often complex and confusing policies, ensuring users are getting what they need without a gamble.



Life Insurance Bids also has plans to create a life insurance quote calculator that will allow consumers to select from a range of requirements to find the cheapest quote according to their needs.



The site also describes scenarios in which life insurance policies should be sought, and addresses key misconceptions in consumer logic, explaining that company life insurance policies often will not amount to sufficient funds needed to deal with an unexpected or sudden death.



A spokesman for Life Insurance Bids explained the ethos that drives the site, and how it led them to take up their name, “Our economy is driven by competition designed to bring people the best deals, but insurance companies’ complex policies often make it difficult to compare them. Our business model allows consumers to save money by forcing the life insurance companies to bid for their business.”



LifeInsuranceBids.com is a comprehensive website that offers information and customized insurance rates for Americans in every state and city in the USA.