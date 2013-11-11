LifeInsuranceRates.com Expands Range of Services to Include Whole Life Insurance

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Life Insurance policies can sometimes be overly complex and difficult to understand. When the subject matter is so absolute as death, many individuals want to make certain that they are paying for a policy that gives the right provisions for those left behind. Life Insurance Rates has offered price comparison services for insurance policies online for years, and has now expanded its resource center to include information on Whole Life Insurance and Family Life Insurance, which offer unique benefits not found in more typical life insurance policies.



The new pages are written in easy to understand plain English and are designed to parse through the legal jargon on the reader’s behalf, so that they can make informed decisions about the best policy for them.



The whole life insurance page explains that such a policy allows the cash value to grow over time because of the natural accrual of assets, and can even be used as collateral for loans, along with many other niche advantages detailed on the site.



The family life insurance page details the particulars of the single policy that can cover the immediate family. In both cases, advice is given on how to find a company offering such a policy, how to compare their offers and how to get the best deal.



A spokesperson for Life Insurance Rates explained, “Family life insurance is a great way for the bread winner to ensure that all the members of their family are protected by life insurance, and can allow unmarried children to be claimed until 21 years of age- an unpleasant thought, but necessary for the coverage of funeral expenses and other possible eventualities should the worst happen. Equally, whole life insurance provides ultimate peace of mind to the individual, allowing them to rest easy knowing their family will be taken care of no matter what happens.”



About Life Insurance Rates

Numerous satisfied customers have found affordable life insurance policies utilizing Life Insurance Rates’ completely free service. Instead of having to visit life insurance agents in person or comparison shop across multiple websites, individuals can now compare life insurance rates from the comfort of their own home. Within minutes users receive life insurance rates from leading companies such as Gerber Life Insurance, MetLife, AIG Insurance, Prudential, and many more. For more information, please visit: http://www.lifeinsurancerates.com