LifeInsuranceRates.com Provides Free Personalized Life Insurance Quotes Within Minutes

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- LifeInsuranceRates.com, a provider of free life insurance rates, is now providing personalized quotes within minutes. A company that has been dedicated in educating the general public on life insurance and offering highly competitive life insurance rates, states that they now have tie ups with major life insurance providers and can offer one of the best rates instantly. In case life insurance prospects do not want to enter their details, the company can also provide life insurance quotes based on zip code alone with just one click.



LifeInsuranceRates.com has been providing life insurance quotes for a while now and after gaining reputation amongst major insurance providers, has substantially decreased its processing time. The company states that their mission was always to serve the general public in providing the best rates they possibly can. The company’s website has extensive information on life insurance, suitable for both first time buyers and existing policy holders. The company also has a dedicated line to answer any queries and guide life insurance prospects.



LifeInsuranceRates.com has been a consistent provider of latest news on life insurance and publishes articles, tips, techniques and guides on life insurance. The company has even published an article on the changes in the life insurance industry after the ING Group and Hartford situation. The company, lifeinsurancerates.com states that ING’s spin off by 2013 and acquisition of Hartford by Prudential will not have any major effects on current policy holders. The company further informs that there shouldn’t be any short term changes in the rates of existing insurance holders but the long term rates will depend on the company’s future plans.



The company has emphasized on selecting the right life insurance for a specific person. The company believes that type of life insurance is vital and should be clearly understood before buying any type of insurance. An interactive tool for determining the best life insurance type for a specific person is also available on the website.



About Life Insurance Rates Inc

Life Insurance Rates Inc is one of the leading companies in providing free life insurance quotes. Through their online platform, http://www.lifeinsurancerates.com/, other than life insurance rates the company provides various tips, techniques and guides on selecting a life insurance. The company is known for its quick personalized quotes procedure and highly competitive life insurance rates.



For more information about life insurance rates, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of lifeinsurancerates.com, please call at (877) 407-6153.