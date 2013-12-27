Lifeline Program Now Provides Free Cell Phones for Low Income Families

Timisoara, Romania -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Lifeline free government cell phone program is now open to low income families. It encompasses several service providers offering free phones with 250 voice minutes and text messages, plus 911, voice mail, caller ID, and call waiting service. Customers can log online to see whether they qualify.



Generally, everyone qualifies if they receive other federal or state assistance. Qualifications can vary by state, but people who receive food stamps, Medicaid, Section 8housing, and more can be a part of the cell phone program. Participants also qualify if their household income equals or is below the 135-150% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.



More details on qualifications are online, so visitors can easily find out if they can be a part of the program. Another perk is there is no contract required. Users can add minutes and texts to their plan for small fees, while the phone is free and service paid for by government initiatives. In addition, the account renews automatically every month.



The program is available to residents of 46 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Mobile phone providers became part of the program in 2008 when Tracphone joined; Verizon Wireless and Nexus Communications have since joined as well. Specialized service providers include Assurance Wireless, Budget Mobile, Life Wireless, Reachout Wireless, and Safelink Wireless.



This helpful program is part of the Universal Service Fund, funded through regular cell phone charges. It is therefore not a taxpayer funded service. Families have several different alternatives to choose from, so they can still meet their needs despite falling in the low income category.



To learn more about the Lifeline government cell phone program, go to www.gov-cell-phone.com.



About Lifeline

Lifeline is a free government cell phone program started in 1985. It was modified to include cell phones in 2005 and available to all low income families falling below the poverty level. Several service providers are part of the plan, and include 250 voice minutes, text messages, 911, voice mail, caller ID and call waiting.



COMPANY: Gov-Cell-Phone.Com

EMAIL: support@gov-cell-phone.com

MAIL: Decembrie 1989, Timisoara, Romania

WEBSITE: http://www.gov-cell-phone.com/