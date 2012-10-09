Lifelong Issues and Habits Can Be Resolved in as Little as 45 Minutes, Says Birmingham Hypnotist!

Birmingham, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- We all have issues and habits, some worse than others. While some of us are capable of change, there are others who do not have the ability to let go or break free from the same old negative patterns of behavior. This does not mean they are weak, it merely means there is an internal conflict within the mind. Many bad habits and other issues are simply symptoms of deeper rooted needs and requirements of the psyche. Because one is not able to consciously dig down into the subconscious recesses of the psyche, they are not able to make the changes that they desire. Birmingham Hypnotist, Paz Gohil , through hypnotism helps his clients break through and reform negative patterns of behavior, directly leading to fast change and permanent solutions.



There is a common misconception that the longer somebody has had a particular issue or habit, the longer it takes to resolve it. Paz Gohil proves differently. He states, “typically it takes me 45 minutes to totally remove somebody's phobia. I've had clients who had been smoking 40 cigarettes per day for the past 20 years go cold turkey after an hour and half of hypnosis. I rarely see clients more than once for any particular issue."



Solving issues through hypnosis is increasingly becoming more popular, as people are becoming more aware of it’s excellent benefits. Numerous studies show hypnosis to be an effective and rapid resolution to many lifelong issues and bad habits. Hypnosis offers a safer alternative solution, rather than popping pills that are merely bandaids to symptoms and can lead to worse problems through devastating side effects.



While some hypnotherapists in the UK shun hypnosis as a performance art, Paz Gohil takes a different stance. Seeing hypnosis as an art definitely does not detract from it being a profound and viable solution to a myriad of problems. "When I perform a hypnosis show, it's more than just entertainment. It showcases the power of the human mind and exposes a wider audience to the potential therapeutic benefits of hypnosis." says Paz Gohil.



