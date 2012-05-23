Lifelong Learners Find Fulfillment Thanks to IGNOU Distance Education Courses

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2012 -- Most adults never stop their quest for knowledge. Whether this is through traditional routes of learning like school, work training and books or through other nontraditional paths, many adults strive to increase their level of knowledge on a variety of topics. Classes are often the most effective way to achieve this goal, but busy schedules and distance often prevent adults from taking traditional university classes. In today’s competitive work field, additional knowledge can differentiate one job candidate from another, so continuing education becomes not only a desire but also a necessity for certain individuals. Thanks to a website called IGNOU courses, many people are now talking about how a quality university education is within the reach of busy professionals.



IGNOU stands for the Indira Gandhi National Open University, and it was established in India in 1985 by an act of Parliament. The IGNOU website explains why more and more adults are registering for IGNOU distance education courses: “It is the world’s premiere university that offers quality tutorials through distance learning education. The main aim of the institution is to provide cost-efficient and high standards of open education along with distance learning courses.”



In addition, IGNOU students are supported by a large educational network. “IGNOU also owns the secretariats of the SAARC Consortium on Open and Distance Learning as well as the Global Mega Universities Network (GMUNET) which both are UNESCO funded. Both of these are national resource centers which offer quality distance education to learners worldwide,” proclaims the website.



The IGNOU website provides visitors with a list of the courses and degrees offered by IGNOU, which include an MA in Library Science, a Master of Intellectual Property Law, Spanish Degrees and various classes in subjects like acupuncture, cyber law, business process outsourcing, sustainability science and food safety. Teachers can get information on IGNOU’s online training program, which enables them to become ACT tutors. Through this large selection of online courses, individuals can increase their knowledge within their career fields, start new careers, learn a language or pursue personal interests.



Those who are interested in registering for classes can contact IGNOU by using the online Contact Us form. Registration for the 2012/2013 academic year is going on now.



About the Indira Gandhi National Open University

Since 1985 IGNOU has continuously striven to build an inclusive knowledge society through inclusive education. The University has tried to increase the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) by offering high-quality teaching through the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode. The University began by offering two academic programs in 1987 — a Diploma in Management and a Diploma in Distance Education.



