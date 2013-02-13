Lifenotes Music Announces the Debut Single So Sexy from GUS Featuring ERIK R

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- LifeNotes Music is thrilled to announce the release of the debut single So Sexy from GUS, available at Lifenotemusic.net as a free download on February 5, 2013.



About So Sexy

So Sexy is a hip-hop/soul single with a sultry, mid-tempo groove written and performed by European based hip hop artist Gus, featuring the soulful vocals of artist Erik Rico on the chorus and produced by Netherlands based hip-hop producer Versatell.



So Sexy will be receiving college and independent radio play, followed by tour dates to be announced.



http://www.lifenotesmusic.net/index.html



So Sexy video link: http://youtu.be/XCYCVosvGRc



For more information, promo requests or to set up an interview, pleases contact:



Paul Draper

pauldraper19@gmail.com

323-252-540