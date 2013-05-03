AEDs Today Offering LIFEPAK AEDs for Less

Littleton, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Littleton, CO - AEDs Today, a leading retailer and distributor of quality AEDs, is pleased to announce that it has LIFEPAK AEDs on sale at impressive discounts for a limited time. Customers can choose from the LIFEPAK CR Plus, the LIFEPAK Express, and the LIFEPAK 1000.



The survival rate of individuals undergoing sudden cardiac arrest is less than 5% without aid. Fortunately, the odds improve dramatically with an automated external defibrillator. Each LIFEPAK model is designed for different scenarios. The rugged LIFEPAK 1000, it comes packed with advanced features and is preferred by first responders and medical professionals.



In addition to quality LIFEPAK AEDs on sale, AEDs Today offers a number of other AED manufacturer brands, accessories, and packages, including refurbished options. Not only does it offer the highest quality products from trusted manufacturers, but the company is also committed to nonprofits and saving lives.



According to a spokesperson for AEDs Today, “We are a passionate team of AED professionals dedicated to making the world a better place than the one found.” With honest and forthright customer service, AEDs Today is the perfect destination for customers seeking the best AEDs.



About AEDs Today

Since its founding, AEDs Today has operated under its mission to increase awareness about the dangers of sudden cardiac arrest and the lifesaving capabilities of the automated external defibrillator. The company regularly supports nonprofit organizations, donating 1% of its gross sales to nonprofits across the globe. In addition, it offers exceptional and personable customer service to each and every customer, along with the highest quality AEDs for sale. For additional information please visit, http://www.aedstoday.com/.