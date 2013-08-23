AEDs Today Highlights Philips HeartStart OnSite

Littleton, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- AEDs Today, one of the leading online retailers of Automated External Defibrillators including the trusted Lifepak products, highlights another industry-leading product the Philips HeartStart OnSite. Anyone looking to increase preparedness in their home or office will appreciate the precision and simplicity of this life-saving devise. Like the Lifepak products, Philips HeartStart OnSite is portable, light-weight and easy to use, but it also have many features the separate it from other brands.



Voice prompts provide clear instructions to guide responders through each and every step of both defibrillation and CPR. Not only does the Philips HeartStart OnSite provide the usual instructions for recommended CPR therapy, the Philips OnSite even provides unique information such as frequency and depth compressions and the administering of breaths to the patient. This unique product is ideal for both trained medical professionals and the general public with no experience working with a defibrillators device.



As many Philips products, the HeartStart OnSite comes with an industry-leading eight-year warranty, four-year battery warranty and simple maintenance. The Philips HeartStart OnSite administers self-tests on a daily, weekly and monthly basis. It also checks the electrical components, subsystems, battery life and more, verifying that the pads cartridges are properly installed and in working order in case of an emergency. AEDs Today is currently offering this life saving product at an exceptional rate of $1,199.



Clients interested in other user-friendly AED products, may consider the Lifepak. A preferred choice among first responders, Lifepak is ideal for lay responders and infrequent users. Lifepak is known for cost-effective AEDs that still feature the very best in defibrillation technology. Combining Physio-Control's preferred escalating therapy - recently recommended by the American Heart Association - with both simplicity and portability, Lifepak is another great option for those looking to increase their preparedness in the home, office, school and more.



To learn more about Philips HeartStart OnSite and other AEDs, visit http://www.aedstoday.com/ or call 888-225-7049.



About AEDs Today

AEDs Today was founded in order to increase awareness of sudden cardiac arrest and the lifesaving devices of AEDs and defibrillators, and effectively support nonprofit organizations with the same mission. The company believes business can be conducted in a more conscientious fashion from the ground up. Specifically, commerce can evolve in a way that enables both buyer and seller to support organizations determined to making the world a better, safer, cleaner place. At least one percent of AEDs Today gross sales - online and off - are donated to nonprofit institutions from around the world.