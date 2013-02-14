Life's Ultimate Ticket: Powerful New Book by Nigel Williamson Inspires Young Students to Get 'Back on Track' and Graduate

Burtonsville, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- At 15, Nigel Williamson was a well-respected gang member and nomadic teen. However, after getting his life back on track and listening to the wisdom of others, he re-entered education and graduated as Valedictorian. Now a renowned Educator and Psychiatric Counselor, Williamson has inspired tens of thousands of young people with his story.



‘Life’s Ultimate Ticket’ is Williamson’s attempt to reach out and help as many people as possible, proving that there is always an opportunity to ‘get back on track’. Told through a fictional character, young people are invited to walk alongside the author as he shares his personal second-chance formula.



Synopsis:



Wouldn’t it be great to do some things over in life – to get a second chance? In life, in business, in work and in sports, that’s The Ultimate Ticket. That gives us the chance to start over and have a new lease on life, relationships and our purpose.



A First Class Ticket was all it took to create the do-over for MJ, and the beginning of his second chance. Guided by the wisdom and advice of a coach, MJ learns about priorities, self-confidence and the winning formula – both in life and school moving him from failure to success.



This inspirational and heart-warming parable challenges and guides us to revisit our life and reflect on where we are heading



Writing in the appealing parable style of such best-selling books as Who Moved my Cheese? Whale Done!, The Alchemist and The Mulligan, former school drop-out walks you through the time-tested steps his mentor used to get him back on track where he rebounds - a valedictorian, an educator and counselor.



As the author explains, his book is of vital importance to today’s society.



“After speaking to more than 50,000 students at schools and churches, I wanted to share with a bigger audience who is looking for tools to GET BACK ON TRACK. Many students have been looking for directions, have made many mistakes and are not looking for perfect solutions but for real honest experience from those who walked that road,” says Williamson.



He continues, “This story focuses on a young student whose life was spiraling due to family challenges but took up a course to gain an easy "A" that became the life turning moment as a mentor walked into his life and change him forever. He was able to find back his path and graduate with honors.”



Critics praise Williamson for his engaging and diligent attempt to capture the attention of young people and prove that life will never leave them behind. Due to the book’s increasing popularity, interested readers are urged to purchase their copy as soon as possible.



‘Life’s Ultimate Ticket’, published by the author, is available now: http://amzn.to/UZxOy9



About the Author: Nigel Williamson

Nigel Williamson was blessed to receive life's ultimate ticket -- a second chance -- twenty years ago; Nigel was kicked out of high school for being in a gang and for failing grades. With the help of a mentor, Nigel rebound as valedictorian, educator and counselor. After a successful stint founding and developing the first Christian youth lifestyle talk show- Youth Connex, which aired in 25 markets in US and abroad, Nigel founded Men and Mentors, he has dedicated his life to helping individuals, teams, and organizations create and master change.



As a prominent educator, youth speaker, and change management consultant, his clients have included startups, nonprofits, universities, and thousands of individuals in seminars across the country. He is also a regular guest on television and radio programs and an active volunteer for several nonprofit organizations.