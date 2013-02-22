Lifescape Solutions Focuses on Building Character Through Community Involvement

Delray Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Lifescape Solutions is excited to partner with Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach this weekend in order to help improve the lives of underprivileged families. Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach aims to eliminate sub-standard housing by creating livable, safe and simple homes by utilizing the local community and volunteers. This weekend, Lifescape Solutions will work with Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach in order to clean up newly built homes so that they may be occupied by underprivileged families who currently reside in sub-standard housing.



Lifescape Solutions is an education based, extended care substance abuse facility in Delray Beach that focuses on spiritual growth therapy. The staff at Lifescape Solutions believes that maintaining sobriety depends upon a number of positive life changes, including a commitment to helping others. By engaging in community service activities, clients are able to boost their self-esteem and feel a strong sense of self-worth through the value of helping another person in need.



“At Lifescape Solutions, our goal is to enrich the lives of our clients by providing them with a sense of purpose and meaning that was previously missing. Community service is an important aspect to building self-esteem, and Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach is an organization that we have always enjoyed working with” states Paul Alleva of Lifescape Solutions.



Lifescape Solutions is one of the most reputable substance abuse treatment facilities in the country, with an unprecedented reputation. Lifescape Solutions emphasizes modern and spiritual techniques that go beyond traditional treatment methods in order to ensure that its clients successfully overcome addiction in order to start living a healthy, productive and fulfilling life.



Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International. People interested in volunteering should contact them for more information.



About Lifescape Solutions

Lifescape Solutions is a premier substance abuse treatment facility in South Florida that aims to improve the lives of addicts and alcoholics through engaging them in community service and other productive activities. For more information visit http://lifescapesolutions.com/