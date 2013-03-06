Lifescape Solutions Partnered with the City of Palm Beach County to Help Preserve the Yamato Natural Scrub Area in Boca Raton

Delray Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Last weekend, Lifescape Solutions partnered with the City of Palm Beach County in order to help clean up and preserve the Yamato Scrub Natural Area in Boca Raton, Florida. The Yamato Scrub Natural Area is the southernmost large scrub on the southeastern coast of Florida and includes five different thriving, native Florida eco-systems. Its preservation is an important cause that Lifescape Solutions enjoys participating in whenever they can.



“We believe that it is important to involve our clients in activities that bring them outside of themselves. Any opportunity a client has to help another organization or person is not only a service that that organization or person, it is a service to themselves. Participating in community service events is a good foundation for building self-esteem and helping clients to begin to live as productive members of society” state Paul Alleva, partner at Lifescape Solutions.



Many addicts and alcoholics who suffer from the disease of addiction have a poor self-image that needs to be repaired in early recovery. Helping others is an effective way of restoring self-esteem and living a more meaningful life. Oftentimes, people in early recovery lack a sense of purpose and Lifescape Solutions believes in doing everything they can in order to provide clients with the tools to help them build a well-rounded and productive existence.



About Lifescape Solutions

Lifescape Solutions is located in Delray Beach, Florida and specializes in substance abuse treatment, family treatment and trauma treatment therapy. Lifescape Solutions provides clients with job placement resources, extended care and a number of other programs that can help individuals form a strong support system in early recovery. If you have any questions about their programs, please visit lifescapesolutions.com/contact/ or email info@lifescapesolutions.com



For more information on the Yamato Scrub Natural Area and the City of Palm Beaches volunteer programs, please visit http://www.pbcgov.com/erm/natural/natural-areas/yamato-scrub/.