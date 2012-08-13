New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "LifeServe Innovations, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- Reasons to Get this ReportLifeServe Innovations, LLC (LifeServe Innovations), is a medical device company, based in the US. It develops medical device equipment and surgical techniques for procedures that pertain to airway management and oxygen delivery in critically ill patients. The company has developed a patent-pending approach for performing percutaneous dilatational tracheostomy to provide long-term oxygenation to patients suffering from respiratory dysfunction as a result of disease or traumatic injury. Its medical researchers develop new solutions for difficult airway management in emergency medicine with the assistance of experienced professionals. The company combines research data from evolutionary morphology and ergonomic design to develop safe and effective techniques for airway, breathing, and circulation. LifeServe Innovations is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the US.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the LifeServe Innovations, LLC portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Innovia LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Tissue Regeneration Technologies, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Autoimmune Technologies, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Jemo Spine, LLC. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Advanced Bionics, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Burke Pharmaceuticals, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Nutek Orthopaedics, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Redyns Medical, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Alere Inc. (ALR) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Philips Healthcare - Product Pipeline Analysis