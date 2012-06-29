Lifesmiles Dental Care Has Houston Residents Grinning Ear to Ear

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2012 -- The members of the Texas community are known for their warm demeanors, and having great smiles is a large part of this Texan charm. A growing number of people are turning to general and cosmetic dentistry in order to get the smiles that they have always dreamed about. In Houston, Texas, there is one dental office that is striving to turn these dreams into reality.



At Lifesmiles, a Houston-area dental office headed by Dr. Randy Mitchmore, patients have access to a wide range of dental care procedures that will allow them to maintain and improve their smiles.



Besides allowing patients to feel better on the outside, Lifesmiles emphasizes that good dental care can benefit the inside as well: “More and more studies are proving the connection between oral health and whole body health. In fact, many of these studies are making direct links between periodontal, or gum health, and specific diseases such as heart disease, stroke and cancer! General dentistry is not only essential to the health and longevity of your teeth, it's essential to your life.”



With the help of Dr. Mitchmore, a top Houston dentist, patients are improving themselves inside and out. Mitchmore is a highly qualified member of the medical community, holding a Mastership in Implantology and having been named a Master of the Academy of General Dentistry. He is also one of only 700 doctors in the world to have completed the full curriculum of the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Cosmetic Studies.



At ImplantDentistInHouston.com, patients can read all about the various procedures performed by Dr. Mitchmore at the Lifesmiles dental office. These treatments include general dentistry, restorative dentistry, cosmetic dentistry and TMJ treatment. Visitors to the website can also read about the sophisticated dental technology that is used during various procedures at Lifesmiles.



Visiting the website gives patients the chance to see high-quality photographs of the Lifesmiles office. Potential patients can also discover all of their unique services and more.



About Lifesmiles Dental Care

A native of Houston, Dr. Mitchmore received his doctorate from the University of Texas in Houston, and has been honored to be named a Master of the Academy of General Dentistry based on his continuing postgraduate education. He has also won a prestigious spot in Houston’s Top Docs since 2003, and he lectures to other dentists all over the country. He knows that there is more to dentistry than simply fixing teeth – when he isn’t giving a superbly healthy smile to his patients; he is giving a smile to his community.



For more information, please visit: http://www.implantdentistinhouston.com/