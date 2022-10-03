LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on October 11, 2022

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2022 -- A deadline is coming up on October 11, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST).



Investors who purchased shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: October 11, 2022.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) common shares, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the number of virtual visits clients were undertaking utilizing LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was decreasing as the COVID-19 lockdowns were being lifted, thereby flatlining the Company's out-patient/virtual revenue growth, that the percentage of in-person visits clients were undertaking utilizing LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was increasing as the COVID-19 lockdowns were being lifted, thereby causing the Company's operating expenses to increase substantially, that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. had lost a large number of physicians due to burn-out and, as a result, its physician retention rate had fallen significantly below the 87% highlighted in the Registration Statement and the Company had been expending additional costs to onboard new physicians who were less productive than the outgoing physicians they were replacing, and that as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



