Lifestyle Blog Enlightens Users on the Washing Process of People's Clothes

Hubei, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- The clothes are the essential things for each people around the world. However, all of the people would have such understanding that there are various types of clothes in today¡¯s market. The majority of people would have more knowledge and information about how to select the most suitable clothes for their own. But, frankly speaking, most of people would not have the enough knowledge about how to properly wash their own clothes. The expert from website http://www.loveinclothing.com/ has said that the washing measurements should rely on the fabrics of the clothes which people have worn. Now, please pay more attention to the factors which the expert would describe.



The first type of fabric is the cotton and linen. When people wash this kind of clothes such as Wholesale Cheap dresses with detergent, the optimum temperature for the washing is 40 to 50 degrees. When it is in rinsing, people should master the principle that uses the small amount of water to washing the clothes for many times. This method would not necessarily waste a lot of water for each rinsing but people should wash the clothes with many times. However, this washing way could highly improve the washing efficiency. Second, the bleaching for the clothes should be avoided. On the other hand, the exposure under the sunlight should be avoided. The ideal method is ventilation drying method. The other point people should pay more attention is that they should not soak the clothes into the water for a long time. However, 30 minutes or less is appropriately and the light-colored clothing should be washed separately. For the underwear, it cannot be soaked into hot water so as not to adhere sweat stains to the clothing.



The second fabric material is the wool. For the washing method of this kind of material, people should take care of the points listed below. First, the wool clothes such as cheap clothes for women are suitable for dry cleaning but without the chlorine bleaching. The best reserving way for this kind of clothes such as cheap clothes china is the hanging in the wardrobe and without lamination. If people want to protect the wool clothes, they should put some mothballs into pockets. On the other hand, the washing temperature should be keep at 40 degrees. For the normal washing, people should not apply the hand washing and the washing on washboard. If it is the washing with the washing machine, it should be light wash and washing time should not be too long which is to prevent felting. After washing, people should not wring and squeeze the clothes by hand. On the other hand, the dehydration by washing machine should be no more than half a minute. The drying for wool material clothes should be in a cool and well-ventilated place. The exposure by sunlight should be banned.



However, there are also many other kinds of materials for clothing in our daily life. But, the main principle for the clothes washing is all the same such as the forbidden for the exposure by sunlight, the basically water washing principle and so on. People should keep these factors into their mind. These useful points would help them fully protect their clothes in washing process.



Contact:

Email: loveinclothing@yahoo.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Love-In-Clothing/181596381945758

Website: http://www.loveinclothes.com/