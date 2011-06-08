Lifestyle Site Launches World-wide Search for Passionate Writers, With a Twist

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2011 -- Answering the increasing desire for wanting to live a more passionate life, Seductively French is now announcing its world-wide search for creative writers who are able to bring readers art, culture & intrigue from around the world.



Seductively French is quickly becoming a poplar lifestyle blog, with a collaborative ecommerce site set to launch in July 2011. Founder Slavica (pronounced SLAH-vee-tsah) who is a writer for multiple international publications is now using her talent and facebook following to discover creative writers for her own site. In a few short months Seductively French has grown their facebook fan page to over 18,000 fans and have an Alexa web ranking that puts them in the top 10% of sites being viewed. Based on their popularity many artists, photographers and people from around the world are starting to collaborate with them, sharing stunning photography and thought-provoking articles. It is through this popularity that a collaborative coffee table book is being planned with backing by a Publisher from France.



The lifestyle blog and upcoming website covers topics with an International perspective such as fashion, places of interest, food & wine, home decor, health & beauty, inspirational, interesting people, photography and the all encompassing cool stuff category. The world-wide search for writers is based on developing a collaborative ecommerce site with thought-provoking writers who are able to write from their experience.



This new development comes as no surprise to people who have been following Slavica from the beginning, a new-comer to the international writing scene who is adding a twist on her view of life. "I am an American woman, forever inspired how the French live such seductive lives. To me, it is more than an emotion; it is a lifestyle. Now I want others to write with me, discovering more of what people are passionate about". When asked, Slavica further explains "Seductively French is the "je ne sais quoi" of the soul. It is about appreciating that which can not always be defined. It is about finding passion in life".



This simple view of life shines through the website, with charming articles and beautiful photography. With a collaboration site launching in July this world-wide search for writers is a great opportunity for those wanting to write for an international website. More than the usual writing about current fashion trends and celebrity sightings, Seductively French is for writers able to make people think. They look for thought-provoking articles about intriguing people from around the world.



So far the blog and pre-release of the website have received rave reviews from industry insiders. Graham Gibson, who was one of the early beta-testers of the site explains "it is the perfect balance of artistic imagery and informative writing. I love this website because it is refreshing to see someone with a unique voice, and is being recognized for her natural talent. This site is sure to inspire many others to reach for their passion in life." It is anticipated that followers of Seductively French will look to this site, sharing their message of what inspires them in life.



To submit information as a creative writer please send an email to jason@thefrenchtrove.com