LifeTicker Pro Receives Its First Big Update

Zagreb, Croatia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- Novitet is pleased to announce LifeTicker Pro 2.0 – Track, improve and simplify your life! A big update of comprehensive, multifunctional Count up and Countdown Lifestyle app that takes tracking, improving and simplifying your private and business life to a whole new level. Offering important life analytics like age – how old, love – how long in marriage/relationship, job – how long working and home – how long living at current place, the LifeTicker Pro update features new design, adds photo to each ticker, categories on Tickers list like birthdays, anniversaries, private, business, health, contracts, events where you can add unlimited number of your life tickers, organizing categories and tickers on Tickers list by priority or due date, option reset ticker to count up again, hide seconds, minutes or hours by sliding them right out of the screen, change tickers color to make them perfect for sharing with family, friends and the whole world!



With a lot of new features, users can easily turn all their important people, things, events and big dates into tickers. Naming tickers and adding custom pictures of them, organizing them by categories on the Tickers list, users can change, rearrange, reset, track and share them and be sure to be reminded every time when needed.



Using possibilities of LifeTicker Pro as well as number of tickers which can be typed in are unlimited. It can be used for everything: for tracking age, remembering birthdays, anniversaries like wedding, baptizing, moving-ins, health purposes like tracking pregnancy, taking medicine, doctor and dentist checks, business and private purposes like deadlines, meetings, to do's, business trips, trainings, exams, dates, going outs, vacations and for events like sports, concert, barbeque, party, wedding, celebration. It’s useful even when you want to remember the last time you did something and other routines like paying bills.



LifeTicker Pro 2.0 also includes smart and exclusive features such as reminder of the exact time of your birth. All that users have to do is to type in exact birth figures (y/m/d/h/min) from the birth certificate into LifeTicker Pro. Doing the same for all family members should bring some unforgettable memories back into users life – all the memories that make life special.



Pricing and Availability:

LifeTicker Pro is priced at $1.99 and it supports iOS 4 and above. It easily works on iPhone, iPad and iPod touch and is available in iTunes. LifeTicker Pro is already used by a lot of users around the world and has received a fair number of excellent ratings by users in past few months. You can also watch the video here.



About Novitet

Novitet is based in Zagreb, Croatia and is a 12 years old company with main focus on perfectly designed high quality mobile applications. Novitet is already working on other exciting Life applications on the iPhone/iPad platform. The company’s philosophy is to create user-friendly applications that will help and bring fun worldwide. For more info, you can visit http://www.lifeapps.eu/