Lifetime Warranty and Affordable Service Packages on in-Ground Swimming Pools at Ted Pools

Newtown Square, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Now get lifetime warranty and affordable service packages on all in-ground swimming pools at Ted Pools. The company also boasts of using quality accessories and equipment while constructing in ground swimming pool at Buckingham and in other places. The accessories and equipment used by the company are all genuine and reliable that they have no hesitation of giving 1-3 years of guarantee on them.



Nonetheless, the company also offers an affordable service package on new and restored in - ground swimming pools. Ted’s Pools specializes in designing and constructing custom inground gunite swimming pools, spas, ponds – accented with unique water features. One representative at Ted Pools in their annual gathering stated, “We provide meticulous care to the all in ground swimming pools that we build or restore.”



Adding further information on the method and the technology it uses or swimming construction and design, he said, “Our highly trained, dedicated specialists oversee every aspect of maintaining your masterpiece, so your in-ground swimming pool always looks as good as the day it was built.” The company also caters individual need and delivers bespoken solutions to its clients.



Ted’s Pools, gold member of Genesis 3 Design Group keep itself updated and continuously raise its industrial standards in water shape design and construction. It is the region’s only gold member of this internationally recognized organization. The company aims to leave a distinctive and impressive mark on the heart of their clients through their master work from their professionals and experts.



About Ted Pools

The company Ted Pools, with over 30 years of expertise, creates the perfect outdoor retreat-hand-designed and carefully installed custom in-ground pools at Wayne and Bucks County by Ted Tretiak and Peter Fienberg. Ted and Peter personally oversee every detail of any project-from the initial consultation to the final drop of crystal-clear water. The skilled project managers provide a one-on-one supervision throughout the construction- obtaining proper permits, keeping the project on schedule and answering any questions that customers may have along the way. To know more visit: http://tedspools.net



Contact:

Call at 610-359-1301