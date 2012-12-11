Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) shares was announced concerning whether potential securities laws violations occurred.



The investigation by a law firm concerns potential claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) concerning potential violations of federal securities laws



Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) reported that its Total Revenue rose from $38.92 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2011 to $126.18 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012 and its Net Loss of $50.79 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2011 turned into a Net Income of $12.47 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012.



Then on Dec. 6, 2012, Lifevantage Corporation announced that it is contacting affected independent distributors and other customers to voluntarily recall and replace bottles of its Protandim®, the Nrf2 Synergizer®, dietary supplement from the certain lots. Lifevantage Corporation said it is taking this action due to the possible inclusion of small metal fragments in the final product.



Shares of Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) declined from $2.50 on Dec. 5 to $1.859 on Dec. 6, 2012.



On December 10, 2012, NASDAQ:LGVN shares closed at $1.98 per share.



