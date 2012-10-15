Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) was announced concerning whether certain Lifevantage officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Lifevantage officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct of seeking shareholders’ approval of the compensation for Lifevantage’s named executive officers.



Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) reported that its Total Revenue rose from $38.92 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2011 to $126.18 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012 and its Net Loss of $50.79 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2011 turned into a Net Income of $12.47 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012.



The compensation of certain top officials at Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) increased between 2011 and 2012. For instance, the President of Lifevantage Network’s pay rose from over $476,000 in 2011 to over $600,000 in 2012, the Chief Science Officer’s pay increase from over $529,000 in 2011 to over $1.06 million in 2012, and the Chief Network Officer’s compensation rose from over $322,000 in 2011 to over $504,000 in 2012.



Shares of Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) closed on October 12, 2012, at $3.38 per share.



