Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- GlobalData’s pharmaceuticals report, “Lifitegrast (Dry Eye Syndrome) – Analysis and Forecasts to 2022” provides Lifitegrast sales forecasts for US and EU5. In addition, it covers detailed clinical assessment of the drug, factors impacting drug sales, competitive landscape, and analysis of sales performance during the forecast period (2016-2022). The report also includes information on Dry Eye Syndrome. This report is built using data and information sourced from GlobalData’s proprietary databases, primary and secondary research using Company’s corporate website, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases, both from company and industry-specific third party sources, put together with in-house analysis, by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Therapy area profile including patient population for the US and EU5.
- Analysis and review of Lifitegrast including sales data
- Qualitative and quantitative assessment of market space
- Analysis of the trends, drivers and restraints shaping and defining the markets
- In-depth analysis of Lifitegrast Liquid including efficacy, safety, pricing, competition and other details which influence its sales potential
- Detailed sales forecast for 2016-2022 for Lifitegrast in the US and EU5
Reasons to Get this Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of the drug’s performance
- Examine the historical sales performance of a drug in six major markets
- Obtain sales forecast for currently marketed/pipeline drug for 2016-2022 for all six major markets
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
