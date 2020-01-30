Lift Chair Market Is Expected to Value at USD 21.60 Billion in 2018 and It Is Expected to Register a CAGR of 6.7% During the Forecast Period 2020-2025

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2020 -- Global lift Chair Market: Growing Burden of Mobility Challenges amongst Geriatric Population Burgeons Growth



The lift chair is remote operated and is envisioned to support mobility amongst older adults. The global lift chair market is likely to remain lucrative in the forthcoming years on the back of a rapidly aging population, technological innovations as well as improved disposable income. Adroit Market Research delves deep in unraveling significant trends and opportunities in global lift chair market and their eventual bearing on holistic growth trajectory.



Get sample copy of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/756



Aimed at catering to exclusive needs of a rapidly expediting geriatric population, lift chairs have gained massive adoption owing to their functional features and medical functionality. The chair is designed to aid an older adult in finding the right balance in a standing position after having been seated for a prolonged time.



Manufacturers in global lift chair market, on the back of demand upsurge are investing thoroughly towards design innovations as well as distribution channel to cater to unmet needs. Besides functional betterment, market disruptors are also focusing on aesthetic offerings to adequately sink with consumer preferences. In a recent development, market veteran, Positive Posture has added a novel feature to its range of lift chairs compatible with office and home use. Its lift chair variant, Luma is improved with new Lift Assist feature to enable convenient mobility.



The thriving improvement in the global healthcare industry coupled with the availability of a wide range of product is fueling the demand for medical aids such as lift chairs. Technological advances, rising purchasing power, ease of use, and improved functionality are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global lift chair market in the future.



Browse more detail information at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/lift-chair-market



Based on meticulous primary and secondary research postulates, report readers are likely to gauge both historic and current market developments, thus being able to predict market growth during the forecast span, a thorough illustrative analysis of market definition and dynamics has been included in the report, besides featuring an elaborate market segmentation to enable well informed investment discretion.



By segmentation, type and end-use are major segments. In terms of end-use, hospitals and household comprise two major segments. Further in the subsequent sections, global lift chair market is widely categorized on the basis of geographical scope. Additionally, substantial information on competition spectrum has also been included in the trailing sections of the report, with insightful details on frontline players. Each of the mentioned players has been assessed and a detailed account of company and product portfolios has been pinned.



The major players of global lift chair market include Golden Technologies, Franklin Corporation, Pride Mobility Products Corp, La-Z-Boy Incorporated, Jackson Furniture Industries, Med-Lift, Ashley Furniture Industries, Best Chairs, Inc., Mega Motion, LLC (Ultimate Power Recliner), Ekornes AS etc.



Segment overview of Global Lift Chair Market



By Type Overview:





- 2-position lift chair



- 3-position lift chair



- Infinite position lift chair



- Zero gravity lift chair





End-use Overview:





- Household



- Hospitals





Regional Overview:





- North America



- Europe



- Asia Pacific



- Central & South America



- Middle East & Africa





For Any Query on the Lift Chair Market:



https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/756



About Adroit Market Research

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market's size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients' knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.